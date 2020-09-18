MRD limiting league play to adults only for time being

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For adults only.

Currently, those remain the only ones formally being catered to in programs taking place in the current fall season by the Mooresville Recreation Department.

Satisfying a need, a host of teams are now helping form the field – literally – within the MRD’s Adult Fall Softball League play.

Games involving the players are taking place on several evenings throughout the week, all doing so at the same location.

The multi-field complex at the Mazeppa Road Park complex is serving as the site.

Contests are taking place in the form of multiple doubleheaders as often as three nights per week. Games are taking place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Presently, competition within the adult-level circuits is the only official public play being conducted by the MRD.

The organization continues to make some of its centers available on a private rental basis during the week. No weekend rentals are currently available.

Outside organizations are among those contacting the MRD for use of its various facilities again on a rent-based basis.

The MRD continues to put all of it youth-related programs on a suspension basis due to continued concerns over the presence and potential spread of COVID-19. Staff members are hopeful that youth participation in the various sports will be able to resume by the start of next year at the latest.