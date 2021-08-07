MRD plans full field of play for its planned fall league fields

A full plate.
The Mooresville Recreation Department is making plans to conduct a full field of organized play on the softball and baseball field front.
That is the case as, with registration recently drawn to a close, the MRD will be able to stage competition in a host of youth as well as adult divisions in each of the sports over the upcoming late-summer and early-fall phase.
Sign-ups for participants in the various youth circuits closed late last month with enough entries to conduct games in a number of the planned softball and baseball leagues.
The MRD will be scheduling games in softball catering to players in as many as four age divisions. Circuits to be included feature those comprised of players age eight and under, 10-and-under, 13-and-under and 17-and under.
On the baseball front, an even larger line-up card is being provided.
Based on the registration numbers, action will be held in the Pee Wee, Mustang, Bronco, Pony and Colt circuits. All of the leagues are based on current age of respective participants.
Not all the action is being reserved for just the young.
Earlier this month, the MRD held its organizational gatherings regarding adult level softball play.
Again based on the amount of interest, play will be held in a Co-Ed league comprised of both female and males appearing on same team rosters, as well as a Gold, Silver and Bronze division for male-only teams.
For all leagues, practices are now being held in preparation for the beginning of regular-season play. The MRD has plans to start some of the competition prior to the Labor Day holiday. For all circuits, schedules till fill the month of September and extend into the early stages of October.
With sign-ups now complete, all remaining interested participants will be placed on a waiting list should additional available roster openings take place.
Additional details regarding the youth and adult planned fall activities, visit the MRD’s online website at mooresvillerecreation.org.