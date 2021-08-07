MRD plans full field of play for its planned fall league fields

A full plate.

The Mooresville Recreation Department is making plans to conduct a full field of organized play on the softball and baseball field front.

That is the case as, with registration recently drawn to a close, the MRD will be able to stage competition in a host of youth as well as adult divisions in each of the sports over the upcoming late-summer and early-fall phase.

Sign-ups for participants in the various youth circuits closed late last month with enough entries to conduct games in a number of the planned softball and baseball leagues.

The MRD will be scheduling games in softball catering to players in as many as four age divisions. Circuits to be included feature those comprised of players age eight and under, 10-and-under, 13-and-under and 17-and under.

On the baseball front, an even larger line-up card is being provided.

Based on the registration numbers, action will be held in the Pee Wee, Mustang, Bronco, Pony and Colt circuits. All of the leagues are based on current age of respective participants.

Not all the action is being reserved for just the young.