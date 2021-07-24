MRD’s youth summer camp to cover all softball bases

Consider all the bases covered.

With some help of its own, the annual mid-summer Mooresville Recreation Department’s Softball Camp will help see to that.

The affair will be held through the majority of the upcoming week. Camps will take place beginning Monday and continue through the following Thursday.

Camp hours are varied depending on the various grade-based groups.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those attendees rising in grades 1-5 will gather from 9 a.m. until noon.

Those participants rising in grades 6-10 will convene from 1-4 p.m. Interested campers rising in grades 11-12 are also welcome to attend.

Cost of all attending will be $130 per participant for those who have not registered in advance.

Members, coaches and players alike, of the area-based Carolina Comets traveling fastpitch elite softball team will be serving as drill instructors.

All camp activities will be held on the MRD’s Cornelius Road Park facility.

All basic fundamentals of the game of softball will be covered during the camp. The list of territories to be featured include: hitting, slapping, bunting, sliding, diving, fielding and the placing of participants in simulated situational play.