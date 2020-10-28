MRD staffer packs more than materials in retirement box

The adjusted adage that one can’t take it with them need not apply in this particular case.
For when Vic Garrett closes the door behind him to his assistant athletic director’s office in the Town of Mooresville’s Recreation Department for a final time today, he will be harboring much more than just personal items packed inside the traditional cardboard box with him out of the Talbert Recreation Center.
Garrett’s retirement after spending the last 13 years in the position formerly takes effect this afternoon.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed all of my time spent here with the recreation department,’’ assured Garrett, taking time away from gathering all his belongings from his perch situated beside the site’s gymnasium court. “I will have fond memories of all my fellow workers, the entire staff and just about everyone else that I have been associated with during this part of my working career. It’s been a very rewarding experience for me professionally and personally. I will always remember my time here.”
It is actually the closing chapter of a second career for the longtime Mooresville resident.
Prior to arriving onboard within the MRD’s administration staff, Garrett spent the previous 25 years advancing from the ground floor to the in-office responsibilities associated with a heating and air conditioning company.
The move closer to home proved to be right up his preferred alley.
Garrett earned a college degree from Wingate University in parks and recreation. However, it wasn’t until his mid-40’s when was he able to actually put that educational background into use.
“When the opening became available,’’ said Garrett, “it was an opportunity that I couldn’t afford to pass. Both of my children (a son and a daughter) participated in local recreation department programs. It was something that really hit close to home. I have never regretted the decision to pursue this dream job. I really appreciate all of those who have supported me over the years.”
Aiding the effort was Garrett’s desire to fulfill a promise he made to his dad.
“I told dad that I would do my best to take care of mom,’’ said Garrett. “That was kind of hard to do in my other job, because it took me away from home so much. That’s why I jumped at the chance to climb onboard here. It’s been a special time for me.”
Garrett has handled many duties since his arrival. In various capacities, he has organized matters related to many of the MRD’s youth and adult programs. The roster includes conducting information meetings involving managers and coaches, overseeing the forming of the teams through player selections, scheduling practices as well as games and being available after-hours to discuss issues that may also arise during the course of the competitions.
“This is not really just a nine-to-five position,’’ stressed Garrett. “I’ve answered the phone many times at night to deal with issues involving games, players, coaches and even some officials. It’s part of the job, and I knew that from the start. We’re here to provide a service to the community. It’s something that I am proud to be a part of for the last 13 years.”
Garrett is a proud promoter of what the department has to offer.
“I sincerely believe,’’ said Garrett, “that ours is one of the best recreational programs in the region. We have the interests of our participants at heart. We’re not going to please everybody. Our hope is that the majority of our participants enjoy the experience. Based on our numbers, I think that is definitely the case.”
Of all the programs he has been a part of, one of them really strikes close to his vest. Garrett was a prime mover and shaker in regards to establishing an adult-level baseball league. He was so close to the cause that he even served in a capacity as a coach of one of the participating teams. He has been assured that, in his absence, efforts will continue to be made to keep the league on the MRD’s line-up card.
Though retiring from an every-day work routine, one he has engaged in since the age of 13 in numerous part-time and full-time occupations, his to-do list is filling up fast.
The line-up consists of fishing, hunting, golfing, and staying active in athletics through some coaching opportunities while also adhering to the honey-do offerings compiled by his still-working wife.
“I’m sure whatever she has in store for me will take priority,’’ smiled Garrett. “I’ll still have plenty to keep me busy.”
In his limited free time, he will still be able to harken back to some of the years he spent as the MRD’s assistant athletic director.
