MRD staffer packs more than materials in retirement box

“This is not really just a nine-to-five position,’’ stressed Garrett. “I’ve answered the phone many times at night to deal with issues involving games, players, coaches and even some officials. It’s part of the job, and I knew that from the start. We’re here to provide a service to the community. It’s something that I am proud to be a part of for the last 13 years.”

Garrett is a proud promoter of what the department has to offer.

“I sincerely believe,’’ said Garrett, “that ours is one of the best recreational programs in the region. We have the interests of our participants at heart. We’re not going to please everybody. Our hope is that the majority of our participants enjoy the experience. Based on our numbers, I think that is definitely the case.”

Of all the programs he has been a part of, one of them really strikes close to his vest. Garrett was a prime mover and shaker in regards to establishing an adult-level baseball league. He was so close to the cause that he even served in a capacity as a coach of one of the participating teams. He has been assured that, in his absence, efforts will continue to be made to keep the league on the MRD’s line-up card.