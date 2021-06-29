MVP snub taints a net title

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The snub still smarts.

In each and every other of the three cases, one apiece in the remaining three classes, the one singled-out to receive the MVP recognition did so after either emerging outright and/or playing a pivotal part in a state championship winning act.

At the 1A level, fellow area-based player Andersen Schubert of the Pine Lake Prep program successfully defended her singles title that was two years in the holding process by battling back from an opening set deficit in her title bout to again restore order on the court. Schubert also netted the title as a freshman. As additional reward for leading the Pride to the team title, Schubert was also named the MVP.

At the 2A class level, one of the two members of the state title-clinching doubles duo padded her personal take-home package by also receiving the class’ MVP distinction. And in the 3A class category, the player surfacing as the singles champion was also selected as the recipient of the MVP attention.

At the 4A class level? You might be startled. The one named as the MVP was actually a singles entry that suffered elimination during the course of the semifinals phase that denied her an appearance in the singles finals. In fact, she actually lost to the same opponent that Abrams defeated in the finals. Say what?