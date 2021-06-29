MVP snub taints a net title

“What gives?”
That’s the abrupt two-word question being posed by and anxiously awaiting an answer by the Mooresville High School girls tennis program.
There is an ample amount of evidence to support the deep across-all-courts concern.
What is being perceived as an obvious oversight is still in the what-in-the-wide-world-of-sports pondering process. This follows inexplicable evidence that was derived from this past weekend’s 4A classification level N.C. High School Athletic Association’s shortened version of the girls tennis season-ending state championship competition.
The Blue Devils’ very own athlete, senior ace Julia Abrams, failed to suffer a single set setback, absorbed more than half the total number of game defeats during her opening match alone and paraded her way to the very tip-top of her statewide peer class. Abrams emerged unscathed to hoist on high the NCHSAA’s 4A class individual tennis title to set new program precedence in the process.
However, as precious and picture-perfect as she wound up being on the court, the securing of the solo court crown came complete with the failing to be presented with some hard-earned deserved additional personal attention off it. Despite her peak performance, Abrams was the only entry among all the state’s tennis titlists in all classifications in both the singles and doubles departments that did not double up her winnings by also being tabbed as her field’s Most Valuable Player.
The snub still smarts.
In each and every other of the three cases, one apiece in the remaining three classes, the one singled-out to receive the MVP recognition did so after either emerging outright and/or playing a pivotal part in a state championship winning act.
At the 1A level, fellow area-based player Andersen Schubert of the Pine Lake Prep program successfully defended her singles title that was two years in the holding process by battling back from an opening set deficit in her title bout to again restore order on the court. Schubert also netted the title as a freshman. As additional reward for leading the Pride to the team title, Schubert was also named the MVP.
At the 2A class level, one of the two members of the state title-clinching doubles duo padded her personal take-home package by also receiving the class’ MVP distinction. And in the 3A class category, the player surfacing as the singles champion was also selected as the recipient of the MVP attention.
At the 4A class level? You might be startled. The one named as the MVP was actually a singles entry that suffered elimination during the course of the semifinals phase that denied her an appearance in the singles finals. In fact, she actually lost to the same opponent that Abrams defeated in the finals. Say what?
If the argument on the part of the NCHSAA is that the MVP must be one representing the farthest-advancing member of the participating roster from the team that captures that particular accomplishment, then it also shattered that perhaps unwritten but understood code. A doubles tandem hailing from the same Hough High program that housed the one deemed as the MVP reached as far as the finals to support its overall team first-place finishing feat.