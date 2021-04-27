MWGA conducts club championship to crown new royalty

Royalty has its rewards.

The Mooresville Women’s Golf Association spent two rounds covering 36 holes of individual stroke play conducting competition in its Club Championship to celebrate the anointing of its most recent cast of champions.

When all strokes had been calculated, one member wound up standing out above all the rest.

First Flight participant Linda Reams pulled clear from a logjam at the head of the leaderboard following the first 18-hole round. She used the best outright score constructed in the second day to merit the right to add her name to the permanent plaque of MWGA Club Champions.

Reams tallieda score of 88 in the opening round by coming from two strokes of the clubhouse-leading pace. She posted an 83 in the final round for an outright total gross count of 171 strokes that scored her the top position on the pedestal.

For her particular efforts, Reams will have her named engraved on the club’s list of tournament champions.

As it turned out, the overall winner was one of several from the group to be so singled out for the success.