MYA gears up for start of fall season with registration process

Fall in.
The Mooresville Youth Athletics organization is now in the process of piecing together its list of potential participants for the upcoming and fast approaching fall season’s schedule.
Now underway and continuing through the following month, the MYA is currently accepting registration for its planned football and cheerleading programs. Sign-ups for all interested will continue to be held through June 30.
Cost of participating depends on the level of participation.
A fee of $75 per entry will be charged to those wishing to engage in tackle football and cheerleading.
A fee of $50 per participant will be levied on those wishing to participate in flag football.
All areas consist of respective age divisions.
Cheerleading is available to those between the ages of 6-12.
The MYA Flag Football program will be divided into several divisions. One group will be comprised of players in kindergarten through second grade. A second level will consist of players in the third and fourth grades.
The organization’s tackle football program will be made up of three divisions. The Rookie League will cater to players in the first and second grade. The Junior Varsity League will be comprised of players in the third and fourth grade. And the Varsity League will consist of players in the fifth and sixth grades.
Registration is now open and can be conducted online by visiting mooresvilleyouthathletics.org for additional instructions and details.
Plans are calling the MYA to begin its affiliation with the Iredell County Youth Football Conference. Programs from across the county will be members of the league. Games will be held at sites throughout Iredell County as well. The MYA will continue to call the Coach Joe Popp Stadium at the Mooresville High School campus as its home base. The organization will conduct games on its home site at several times throughout the season.
As part of the process, free summer football workouts will be held during the month of June for all registered players.
Additional details can also be received by visiting mooresvilleyouthatletics@gmail.com as well as www.facebook.com/mooresvilleyouthathletics.