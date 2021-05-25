MYA gears up for start of fall season with registration process

Fall in.

The Mooresville Youth Athletics organization is now in the process of piecing together its list of potential participants for the upcoming and fast approaching fall season’s schedule.

Now underway and continuing through the following month, the MYA is currently accepting registration for its planned football and cheerleading programs. Sign-ups for all interested will continue to be held through June 30.

Cost of participating depends on the level of participation.

A fee of $75 per entry will be charged to those wishing to engage in tackle football and cheerleading.

A fee of $50 per participant will be levied on those wishing to participate in flag football.

All areas consist of respective age divisions.

Cheerleading is available to those between the ages of 6-12.

The MYA Flag Football program will be divided into several divisions. One group will be comprised of players in kindergarten through second grade. A second level will consist of players in the third and fourth grades.