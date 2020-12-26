N.C. parks provides program to upgrade remote learning access

The Park and Learn project has installed WiFi hotspots at more than 200 sites across the state. When completed, it will bring WiFi access to more than 350 locations, including state parks and historic sites, along with libraries and schools. In addition, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has purchased more than 84,000 hotspots and distributed them to about 200 school systems or charter schools.

“When school resumed in August, school superintendents around the state estimated that at least 100,000 students still lacked a reliable internet connection at home,” said Mary Penny Kelley, executive director of Hometown Strong. “Based on county visits we made pre-pandemic, we knew we had to connect more rural students to succeed at remote learning in these challenging times, and this initiative is a great example of folks working together toward that goal.”

Park and Learn is being funded by a federal CARES act grant that expires Dec. 30. The NC Student Connect initiative will use $6.1 million to provide internet access where it is most needed. The project is expected to reach as many as 82 state-owned sites and approximately 335 community sites when complete.

Visit https://hometownstrong.nc.gov/tools/remote-learning to learn more about NC Student Connect and find a map of WiFi locations.