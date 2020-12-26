 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. parks provides program to upgrade remote learning access
View Comments
top story

N.C. parks provides program to upgrade remote learning access

{{featured_button_text}}

Stop and then go.

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is leveraging resources at state parks, historic sites and other community hubs to expand internet access and bolster remote learning opportunities for students across North Carolina. The “Park and Learn” project, part of a broader effort called NC Student Connect, aims to provide free high-speed WiFi access to students in rural communities.

NC Student Connect was created this year to improve internet connectivity and fill gaps that are a barrier to remote learning. The project is a partnership of state agencies, including the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Hometown Strong, the Department of Information Technology, the Governor’s Education Advisor and the NC Business Committee for Education, to rapidly connect students with remote learning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Expanding student access to the internet has become a priority as school systems across the state have adopted remote learning policies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Our state parks, historic sites and local libraries are locations that provide a safe and secure space for students to access the internet for remote learning. Partnering with Hometown Strong on this project to bring internet access to our students in rural North Carolina is one of the most important initiatives we have undertaken together.”

The Park and Learn project has installed WiFi hotspots at more than 200 sites across the state. When completed, it will bring WiFi access to more than 350 locations, including state parks and historic sites, along with libraries and schools. In addition, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has purchased more than 84,000 hotspots and distributed them to about 200 school systems or charter schools.

“When school resumed in August, school superintendents around the state estimated that at least 100,000 students still lacked a reliable internet connection at home,” said Mary Penny Kelley, executive director of Hometown Strong. “Based on county visits we made pre-pandemic, we knew we had to connect more rural students to succeed at remote learning in these challenging times, and this initiative is a great example of folks working together toward that goal.”

Park and Learn is being funded by a federal CARES act grant that expires Dec. 30. The NC Student Connect initiative will use $6.1 million to provide internet access where it is most needed. The project is expected to reach as many as 82 state-owned sites and approximately 335 community sites when complete.

Visit https://hometownstrong.nc.gov/tools/remote-learning to learn more about NC Student Connect and find a map of WiFi locations.

More Information

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship.

For more information, visit www.ncdcr.gov.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics