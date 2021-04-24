NASCAR puts brakes on local woman's plans to make Cup Series debut

For Cobb, the prevention came as she was preparing to become the first woman to race in a premier Cup Series event since the staging of the Daytona 500 in February of 2018 that found one Danica Patrick in the male-dominated field.

Cobb was also to represent Mooresville-based Rick Ware Racing in the attraction. It was initially believed by that racing outfit that the driver had indeed met all requirements necessary to compete as originally planned.

The local team expressed disappointment in the decision but agreed to stand by NASCAR’s decision.

It would have accounted for a major move up the grid for both the driver and the area-based organization. RWR fields several entries in the Cup Series with a number of different drivers at the controls. To date, no entry has fashioned a finish higher than 20th for the team this season.

For her career, Cobb has made a total of 11 starts at the Talladega site, doing so the majority of the team in Track Series stops while also making a pair of appearances in the Xfinity Series circuit. While she has secured some laps in the lead in the Truck Series and has logged in with a pair of lead-lap finishes, her overall performance found her finishing less than five percent of her combined series races on the lead lap. Those strikes proved costly in her late denial to compete.

The decision also prevents Cobb, who at age 47 would have also been the oldest entry in the Geico 500 field, from becoming one of just two women to compete in all three of NASCAR’s national series and one of 17 women total to compete in a premier circuit affair.