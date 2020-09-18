Suárez out as driver for Gaunt Brothers Racing

“I’m extremely thankful to my entire Toyota family for everything they have done for me, especially this year. I will always be grateful to them for having my back,” said Suárez, currently in his fourth season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Marty and everyone at Gaunt Brothers Racing invest a lot of time and effort into this race team,” added the 28-year-old Suárez, who hails from Monterrey, Mexico. “I’m proud to have been a part of it. I have given 100 percent of myself to this team since day one, and I will continue to give 100 percent until the last lap at Phoenix. My goal has always been to win races and championships, and that will never change.”

Earlier this year, GBR notched a 24-race streak of running at the finish, a mark surpassed by just one other driver/team combination this season.

Driver Suárez has experienced a tough learning curve at the top-notch division after winning the second-tier NASCAR Xfinity Series title in 2016. Prior to arriving in the GBR garage, he has garnered all or parts of three seasons at the Cup Series level.