National title takes local turn

The pair had ample amount of help.

As many as five times, including the climactic title tilt, Wingate starved off elimination. In two of those occasions, matters were stretched beyond the regulation nine innings in order for the Bulldogs to remain alive. In the longer of those two affairs, former Post 66 product Dula came through following an extended weather-related delay with a walk-off base hit that provided Wingate with the winning runs in the bottom of the 16th inning.

The team became the first in Wingate baseball history to win a national title in play held in Cary. It allowed the diamond gems to become just the second sport at the school to also account for a national championship trophy, joining the men’s soccer team of 2016 in that regard.

In the title affair, Dula – who also mans an infield position on a regular basis – was called on for starting pitcher duty. Armed with speed that has attracted some limited attention from professional scouts, the redshirt junior hurled the first four innings and was able to keep the contest close before giving way to a reliever. Wingate nudged on top by a run and then added a welcome insurance marker during the stretch inning to garner some breathing room in an eventual 5-3 triumph over a Central Missouri entry that was also the top-ranked team in the NCAA D-II poll.