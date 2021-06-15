National title takes local turn

In a round-about kind of way, the local area can lay some claim to being partly responsible for the helping partially capture of this spring NCAA Division II baseball championship crown.
Some background explanation may well be in order to make this all-news-is-local-news connection complete.
The Mooresville Gresham-Baker Post 66 American Legion baseball program can at least be somewhat credited for assisting in the grooming of the game for a select few members of the Wingate University baseball program.
The team is scheduled later this month to make an anticipated comeback of sorts when returning the field following a two-year absence.
The Bulldogs refused to quiet their bark in the double-elimination attraction held in the state and which drew to a close just late last week. Wingate was dealt a defeat in the opening game of the tournament. They two times let leads slip away and survived a pair of win-or-go-home affairs extended well into extra innings before surfacing with the first-ever national title in the history of the school’s baseball program.
From both on the field as well as off, the area can at least be able to share in the celebration.
Current Wingate junior multiple position player Hunter Dula, a South Iredell graduate and former Post 66 player, came through with some clutch performances to assist in the outcome. From the dugout, former Mooresville Moors player Zach Little, who completed his area high school career as a member of the Lake Norman High School program, made his contribution as a member of the ‘Dogs’ assistant coaching staff.
The pair had ample amount of help.
As many as five times, including the climactic title tilt, Wingate starved off elimination. In two of those occasions, matters were stretched beyond the regulation nine innings in order for the Bulldogs to remain alive. In the longer of those two affairs, former Post 66 product Dula came through following an extended weather-related delay with a walk-off base hit that provided Wingate with the winning runs in the bottom of the 16th inning.
The team became the first in Wingate baseball history to win a national title in play held in Cary. It allowed the diamond gems to become just the second sport at the school to also account for a national championship trophy, joining the men’s soccer team of 2016 in that regard.
In the title affair, Dula – who also mans an infield position on a regular basis – was called on for starting pitcher duty. Armed with speed that has attracted some limited attention from professional scouts, the redshirt junior hurled the first four innings and was able to keep the contest close before giving way to a reliever. Wingate nudged on top by a run and then added a welcome insurance marker during the stretch inning to garner some breathing room in an eventual 5-3 triumph over a Central Missouri entry that was also the top-ranked team in the NCAA D-II poll.
Bettering an opponent ranked higher than Wingate’s own No.16 slot in that same poll came as nothing that new to the newly-anointed national champs. While navigating their way through the loser’s bracket to emerge as the first survivor to make such a comeback since 2005, the ‘Dogs defeated teams all sitting higher in the national rankings. Two of those triumphs were rendered in those extra frames against the same foe.