NCHSAA extends deadline for determining postseason bids

Reprieve received.

Following detailed discussion regarding concerns over the weather as well as COVID-19 matters, local high school basketball programs have been presented with additional time to get their postseason plans – if appropriate -- in place.

Announced earlier this week, the N.C. High School Athletic Association that monitors and governs play for the majority of the state’s public school athletic programs has extended the deadline for finalizing all potential playoff procedures.

During a special meeting held by the NCHSAA staff, it was decided that the official release of the bracket for play in each of the state’s four classifications regarding girls and boys teams will be just a tad later in the month than initially schedule.

The decision was made to postpone the bracketing process until Sunday, a day later than originally planned. Pending additional delays, the organization anticipates all brackets to be released by later Sunday.