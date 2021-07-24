NCHSAA feeling the heat from state political intervention

The heat is on.
Befitting the mid-summer segment of the calendar year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association is feeling the fire.
Lawmakers are one step closer to dissolving the N.C. High School Athletic Association and creating a new commission to administer high school athletics in North Carolina.
The Senate Education committee voted earlier this week in favor of House Bill 91, which would eliminate the NCHSAA by the fall of 2022.
If the bill becomes law, a new commission, housed in the state Department of Administration, would be established to run high school sports in North Carolina. The NCHSAA is a private, nonprofit organization.
The 17-person commission would consist of nine members appointed by the governor, four members appointed by the Senate, and four members appointed by the House. The members of the commission would be superintendents, principals, athletic directors, or coaches who are full-time school employees.
The bill would restrict the commission from doing a number of things:
Soliciting grant funding and sponsorships for purposes other than state tournaments
Providing grants to schools
Providing scholarships to players
Retaining gate receipts other than from the state tournament
Controlling the intellectual property of schools, such as logos and mascots, and audio and visual rights to games
Delegating its statutory duties to a director
According to the bill, the commission would be solely supported by fees and a percentage of gate receipts from state tournament games. Participating schools would be responsible for annual fees, including fees for student catastrophic insurance coverage. If commission funds reach 250% of the commission’s total expenses for the previous year, it would be reduced by 20%.
The legislation comes after a months-long investigation by the state legislature into the NCHSAA, its authority over public schools and its finances.
Lawmakers have raised concerns about the amount of wealth the NCHSAA has accumulated, with a total net worth of more than $40 million. However, the NCHSAA says that it has been fiscally responsible, provides a number of services for its schools and has given back millions of dollars to its members.
Sen. Todd Johnson, R-Union, said the NCHSAA has more assets than any other state sports body in the U.S., yet it’s still draining money out of schools with exorbitant fees, fines and requirements to use its preferred vendors. He noted that a school in the district of Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Richmond, received a bill from an NCHSAA vendor for $157,000 to replace 64 light bulbs.
Johnson described the NCHSAA as a broken system that’s unaccountable to students, parents or state lawmakers.
“We’ve reached out to them. At no point in time has anyone come to us to say, ‘Hey, we’d like to work with you,’” he said. “The general consensus through this entire process is, ‘You’re out of your league. You don’t have purview over us. Stay over there. We’ll do us.’”
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said critics are unfairly mischaracterizing her group, which is governed by representatives from the same schools it regulates.
“You’re saying that we’re broken. You’re saying that we, the 427 member schools, can’t manage – and our operations can’t manage – sports in this state, and so, now, we need you, as politicians, to tell us how to do sports,” Tucker said.
She pointed out that the association has had a large endowment for more than a decade, but parents and lawmakers never had a problem with it until she was elected commissioner.
“I certainly feel like the way in which I have been addressed and the questions I’ve been asked and the information I’ve been asked to share would not have happened had I not been an African American. Let’s just stop it at that,” she said.
Support for Tucker and the NCHSAA has poured in from other athletic groups around the state and nationwide.
The full response on the part of the NCHSAA as revealed by Tucker is as follows:
“The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has a proud history spanning almost 110 years that demonstrates the capability and desire of member association schools to successfully provide self-governance and leadership for the conduct of education-based high school athletics in our state. The 427 member schools of the NCHSAA have governed the Association, serving as members of the NCHSAA’s Board of Directors, voting on Association matters, and overseeing the activities of the NCHSAA through representatives in their regions as well as the classifications.
Those items are spoken of in our Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws and throughout the history of the Association we have followed those Bylaws very faithfully in how the membership governs itself. Our membership and Boards of Directors have established and recognized that they, the members of the Association, know what is best for students in our state regarding high school athletics, the decision-making as well as the regulations that must be followed.
Now, let’s speak specifically to legislative involvement and specifically House Bill 91, which we were made of first thing this morning. So, to say that we have had very little time to understand and digest everything that is in this bill is truly an understatement.
The General Assembly’s discussion today of HB 91 represents what we believe to be a full-scale attack on the ability and desire of the NCHSAA Member Schools to govern their own affairs as relates to high school athletics, education-based athletics. We believe that high school athletics in our state should not be a political issue. When you start peeling away or turning the pages of this bill, clearly there are politics involved in how the new Commission that they have mention would be established.
We want what is best for students in North Carolina, particularly the student-athletes in our program. We believe that many members of the General Assembly are motivated to that end as well. We have demonstrated our willingness to partner with the General Assembly, and we want to work towards our goal of being the national model for education-based athletics in the country.
We implore the members of the General Assembly to recognize the outstanding work that we have done, are doing and look forward to doing in high school athletics in our state. We have invited them to share in good faith if they have ideas to improve the NCHSAA or would like to discuss matters pertaining to the Association.
The NCHSAA Board and Staff hope that legislators will participate in a productive and positive way to improve high school and youth athletics. However, we feel it is unlikely, at best, that students in our state will be the benefactors if changes such as what we see in HB 91 and suggestions like we see in that bill are made under the threat of imminent legislative takeover.”