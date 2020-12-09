NCHSAA sacks crowning of multiple state champions in football

As a result, football will join the remainder of the state’s sports governed by the NCHSAA that recognize only state champ per class in team sports.

Accompanying the ruling, the board also made the decision to reduce the maximum number of football games allowed during the course of a regular season. The total was placed at 10 and includes the engaging of an endowment game. It accounts for a change that previously permitted as many as 11 games, also including a designated endowment affair, to take place. Again, the reduction will take effect beginning in 2021-22.

“How we will manage the 10 games, how many weeks and how that will be spread out has yet to be decided,” said Que Tucker, NCHSAA commissioner. “That is part of our ‘calendaring’ that will come as we continue the realignment process.”

If teams wish to appear in the most number of allowed contests, one must be singled-out as an endowment affair. From those outings, 25 percent of the gross gate will be presented to the NCHSAA while the remaining 75 percent will be split between the two participants following game-related expenses.

The reduction of games is expected to have a financial impact on every sport being played in a school’s overall athletic program.

Offering a solution to the situation, the NCHSAA announced that will be allocating $4 million in board/undesignated funds from in endowment as a one-time subsidy for schools offering athletic programs during the 2020-21 school sports year. With in excess of 400 schools on its roster, the assist averages nearly $10,000 per member.