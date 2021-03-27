Net results help keep Pine Lake Prep unbeaten in soccer

Nothing but net.
Pine Lake Prep’s girls soccer team overcame a par of opponents and some spring severe weather as well to remain undefeated for the still somewhat early season.
Doing so in impressive fashion as well, the Pride posted a pair of matching 9-0 homefield decisions over as many different fellow PAC-7 Conference members within a mere quick turnaround two-day span to also continue to put forth a push towards being among the best in the league.
Pine Lake followed up the 9-0 silencing of Queen’s Grant by being just as offensive-minded when sinking Mountain Island Charter by the same score one day later.
With both affairs also reaching the mandatory goals-ahead mercy rule during the course of second half play, each of them outings was also cut short from its full regulation time frame.
As a result, the Pride heads back out into action for the upcoming week owning a 4-0 record to show for both their season overall and in the pivotal PAC-7 ranks. As it currently stands, both standards will continue to be placed side-by-side throughout the duration of regular-season play.
As mandated by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association, all girls soccer teams across the state are limited to a total of 14 regular season appearances. In Pine Lake’s case, it will arrive at that allotted number by engaging against each remaining seven members of its league roster on a home-and-home season series basis. The only way the Pride could match up against an outside opponent is in the case that a fellow conference entry does not field a girls soccer team.
For the Pride, it banked on contributions from familiar faces to prevail in each of their most recent affair that were also used to register what is already the second and third shutouts of the season and account for the same number of times in which they reach the goals-ahead mercy rule plateau.
In the triumph over Mountain Island Charter, the victors were paced by the hat trick total of three goals legged in by Mia Myers. Multiple markers were also logged in courtesy of two apiece coming from Maddie Hiteshue, Kate Bagozzi and Elizabeth Perri. Grace Hughes chimed in with the remaining strike.
On the assist front, Hiteshue and Perri each served up a pair of helpers, while the crew of Hughes, Fallon Ready and Arianna Reitz pitched in with a single goal-aid apiece.
The winners piled on eight goals in the first half before knocking in the final shot early in the second half
In goal, keeper Peyton Muckenthaler chalked up the whitewash.
Opposite Queen’s Grant, the threesome made up of Myers, Perri and Maddyson Kerley each rang the scoring bell two times. In supporting showings, the list comprised of Hughes, Bagozzi and Kendal Love all scratched for single scores apiece.
Assists were made possible courtesy of Hiteshue, Hughes, Kerley, Gracyn Chaffee and Allie Barfield.
The winners evenly dished out the damage by punting five goals home in the first half prior to hammering the final four nails home in the second.
Muckenthaler went the distance to glove the blank job.
Pine Lake Prep returns to the pitch when traveling to take on league rival Community School of Davidson on Monday.