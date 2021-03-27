Net results help keep Pine Lake Prep unbeaten in soccer

Nothing but net.

Pine Lake Prep’s girls soccer team overcame a par of opponents and some spring severe weather as well to remain undefeated for the still somewhat early season.

Doing so in impressive fashion as well, the Pride posted a pair of matching 9-0 homefield decisions over as many different fellow PAC-7 Conference members within a mere quick turnaround two-day span to also continue to put forth a push towards being among the best in the league.

Pine Lake followed up the 9-0 silencing of Queen’s Grant by being just as offensive-minded when sinking Mountain Island Charter by the same score one day later.

With both affairs also reaching the mandatory goals-ahead mercy rule during the course of second half play, each of them outings was also cut short from its full regulation time frame.

As a result, the Pride heads back out into action for the upcoming week owning a 4-0 record to show for both their season overall and in the pivotal PAC-7 ranks. As it currently stands, both standards will continue to be placed side-by-side throughout the duration of regular-season play.