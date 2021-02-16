New No. 1 tops area entries in NCHSAA 1A/2A state swim meet

A new number one.
That alone wound up being the biggest and best outcome to reach the surface from the host of area-based entries for participation in the season-ending N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A State Swimming & Diving Championship Meet.
Conducted over the course of a two-day span and taking place inside a pair of facilities, qualifiers from as many as three Mooresville programs convened at the sites to be a part of the proceedings. From the surrounding territory, girls representatives from both Langtree Charter Academy and Pine Lake Prep were accompanied by boys swimmers from the latter to help form the fields.
One of the entries in particular made sure to make her particular presence felt.
After two consecutive campaigns of chasing it, the third time proved to be the charm as Mooresville’s LCA diving specialist Joslyn Oakley finally managed to catch and surpass the elusive state standard in her specialty event while also reaching elite status in the process.
Already a previous two-time-defending state gold medalist to show for her entire high school varsity career accomplishments, this time around the junior class-member Oakley established a new statewide combo 1A/2A meet record score to show for a third straight individual crown.
Doing so over the course of an 11-dive performance held inside the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh, Oakley accumulated a total score of 492.50 that served to once again merit her the ownership of the top podium perch in the affair’s 1-meter diving event. She became one of the few in the field to capture a third straight solo title in the event.
In the process, Oakley also bettered the previous s meet standard from the distance’s diving platform by only mere percentage points less than a sizable full two-point margin that had existed since the 2018 competition.
The maximum of nine points gathered in by Oakley, also the only member of her Langtree Charter swimming program – girls and boys combined -- to merit a state finals appearance, accounted for the Lions’ official 18th place finish among the total of 28 teams tallying at least one point apiece.
As a result, Oakley also wound up being the only female first-place finisher fashioned by any area-based entry in any of the state championship competitions conducted in any of the state’s classifications. Fitting her feat, she also brought back with her the area’s only new state record to boot.
As a result, she also set the table for a possible shot at a fourth straight diving title next year.
The area’s only other first-place finish crafted in any boys event also emerged from the NCHSAA combination 1A/2A class competition.
With the swimming-only segment staged inside the Triangle Aquatic Center pool in Cary, reigning state duo-class team champion Pine Lake Prep boys team highlighted its attempt at defending that first-time-ever program achievement by turning in the fastest overall wall-touching time in the quickest completion time it the 200-meter freestyle event. Pride swimmers filling a leg each on that roster included Nathan Adams, Avijit Das, Jackson Long and Owen Sypolt. The effort was worth the maximum of 18 points that also was the most tallied by PLP in any one event.
Several other entries also collected points for their various and sundry performances posted during the affair that also served to bring the state’s diving and swimming season to close.
Girls results
Pine Lake Prep’s Pride filled their swimsuits with points-producing placements in both individual and relay-related races.
Among solo acts, the Pride’s Larissa Munksgard racked up the only podium-worthy finish with her runner-up silver medal earned in the 1-meter diving event.
Additional individual scoring came from Scarlett Duncan in the 100-meter backstroke and Kristina Dontino in the 100-meter breastroke.
PLP’s four-swimmer crew comprised of Mia Dontino, Kristina Dontino, Duncan and Emily Dotson logged in fourth in the 200-meter medley, while the cast consisting of Kristina Dontino, Dotson, Marian Catahan and Regan Sullivan chimed in eighth in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
The Pride picked up a team total of 23 points that placed it 10th among the field’s 28 teams.
Boys results
A bid to repeat as state combo-class champions came up short on the part of the Pride despite chalking up the single first-place relay finish and surrounding it with points-producing performances in a number of individual events as well as one more relay affair.
The Pride’s Das scored multiple podium appearances awarded to each top-three event finisher thanks to his runner-up silver in the 50-meter freestyle and third-place bronze medal collected in the 100-meter freestyle races. Teammate Nathan Adams mirrored matching fifth-place finishes in both the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke events.
The crew of Adams, Das, Long and Noah Humphrey clocked in with a second-place finish in the 400-meter relay.
The efforts produced a total of 53 points that placed the Pride fourth among the 28 teams gathering at least one point apiece.