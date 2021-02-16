New No. 1 tops area entries in NCHSAA 1A/2A state swim meet

Doing so over the course of an 11-dive performance held inside the Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh, Oakley accumulated a total score of 492.50 that served to once again merit her the ownership of the top podium perch in the affair’s 1-meter diving event. She became one of the few in the field to capture a third straight solo title in the event.

In the process, Oakley also bettered the previous s meet standard from the distance’s diving platform by only mere percentage points less than a sizable full two-point margin that had existed since the 2018 competition.

The maximum of nine points gathered in by Oakley, also the only member of her Langtree Charter swimming program – girls and boys combined -- to merit a state finals appearance, accounted for the Lions’ official 18th place finish among the total of 28 teams tallying at least one point apiece.

As a result, Oakley also wound up being the only female first-place finisher fashioned by any area-based entry in any of the state championship competitions conducted in any of the state’s classifications. Fitting her feat, she also brought back with her the area’s only new state record to boot.

As a result, she also set the table for a possible shot at a fourth straight diving title next year.