New release hits close to new home for Mooresville sports author

“She really wanted to put her imprint on it, and I let her loose and she did a ton of research and collected a lot of great data for the book,” Schneider said.

And Goldie enjoyed the experience.

“The opportunity to co-author this book is something I’m very excited about,” Goldie said in a news release. “I love my new hometown. I had the chance to explore and experience places here that are loaded with incredible history and terrific people!”

Schneider and her children moved to Mooresville from Los Angeles last year

“And we had a very nice life out there,” Schneider said. “I knew that my book 'Gameday in Philadelphia’ was about to be released. And I am solely responsible for the three of them. And I thought, ‘Well, how am I going to do all of this promotion literally across the county?’”

Knowing that the next few books in her series would take place on the East Coast, Schneider asked her kids if they would be willing to move there.

“I said, ‘Hey, do you guys want to go on an adventure?’” Schneider said.

With her children open to the idea, Schneider began looking around North and South Carolina. She said when she visited Mooresville, it felt right.