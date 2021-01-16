New tradition proving positive for Pine Lake Prep

The tradition of playing its games on a non-traditional play date is rapidly becoming a welcome tradition for the Pine Lake Prep boys varsity basketball team.
The Pride improved to 2-0 for all of its action held on a day not normally regularly known as one on which prep play is usually held to also match their start for the season overall following a 89-61 throttling past visiting fellow PAC-7 Conference member Queen’s Grant.
Doing so much unlike the manner in which it also prevailed in Wednesday night action in its season debut exactly a week earlier, Pine Lake dispatched Queen's Grant with dominating displays following the first period to remain unbeaten for the early segment of the season’s schedule.
PLP moved to 2-0 to show for both results in the PAC-7 ranks as well as for the season overall in a COVID-19-marred schedule that will find all of the team’s games to be held conference competition.
The Pride, making a second straight appearance in familiar surroundings, overcame a sluggish start resulting in a near double-digit deficit at the conclusion of the opening quarter and unleashed an offensive surge fueled by their defense to turn the tide. The Pride had commanded a lead by the half and parlayed consecutive twin-figure cushions conjured up during the third and fourth stanzas to open up matters and account for the 18-point eventual winning margin.
Trailing 20-11 at the close of the first frame, the Pride reversed the roles to take a 40-35 lead into the intermission break on the strength of forcing the Queens Grant Lions into turnovers with a full-court press. Matching 23-13 advantages secured during the final two periods apiece allowed the Pride to prevail with ease.
In was in sharp contrast to the way Pine Lake opened play also held on a mid-week night. The Pride scrambled from behind to pin a narrow one-point decision over its season-opening foe to tip off play in the right direction.
In between the two contests, a scheduled meeting with crosstown rival Langtree Charter was forced to be postponed by weather-related issues. That affair will be rescheduled to take place next month.
No additional individual information was available.
Pine Lake headed deeper into the week slated to travel to take on league foe Union Academy, with results posted too late to be included, before returning home on yet another Wednesday night to host Bradford Prep the middle of next week.