New tradition proving positive for Pine Lake Prep

The tradition of playing its games on a non-traditional play date is rapidly becoming a welcome tradition for the Pine Lake Prep boys varsity basketball team.

The Pride improved to 2-0 for all of its action held on a day not normally regularly known as one on which prep play is usually held to also match their start for the season overall following a 89-61 throttling past visiting fellow PAC-7 Conference member Queen’s Grant.

Doing so much unlike the manner in which it also prevailed in Wednesday night action in its season debut exactly a week earlier, Pine Lake dispatched Queen's Grant with dominating displays following the first period to remain unbeaten for the early segment of the season’s schedule.

PLP moved to 2-0 to show for both results in the PAC-7 ranks as well as for the season overall in a COVID-19-marred schedule that will find all of the team’s games to be held conference competition.