Next prep sports phase puts soccer, lacrosse into play

And action!
Another phase of the state’s high school sports season has now arrived.
Effective officially as of Monday, prep programs involving girls and boys soccer as well as girls and boys lacrosse all were allowed to embark on the formal non-volunteer segment of preseason practice.
It accounts for the first time that the two sports involving each of the genders are all taking place at the same time of year.
Traditionally, during the times prior to precautions and schedule revising due to the coronavirus pandemic, boys soccer has been conducted during the fall season while girls soccer has been held during the spring.
Both girls and boys lacrosse, each taking place at the same time in the past, have previously been held during the same prep spring season.
This marks another era of sports activity beginning under the revamped high school sports year schedule that was revealed by the public-school ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association in the middle of August.
Under the announced schedule, soccer and lacrosse could all get their pre-season preparations underway beginning on Monday.
While the weather threw a slight problem into the slated opening day’s workouts, several local programs were able to combat the issue with ease. Artificial turf surface fields at both Mooresville High School and Pine Lake Prep allowed most of the first-day sessions to take place as scheduled.
The presence of the programs also adds more concern over the various practice schedules. The soccer and lacrosse programs all use the same fields for their various team-related activities.
While the preseason portion may be less of a problem area due to the number of alternate sites presence on the various campuses for the practice sessions, once the regular season arrives, more difficulty may be in place in order to accommodate the programs.
First play dates for both girls and boys soccer as well as girls and boys lacrosse is set for Jan. 25. The season will continue through March 12 for both programs as well. Both sports are also limited to a total of 14 regular season appearances. Each is also allowed to appear in two games per week unless granted permission otherwise from the NCHSAA.
In the case of the programs involving all area teams, all of their regulation contests will be held opposite countering in-conference competition unless some members of the leagues failed to field teams in the sports. Allowance is also being made for the conducting of junior varsity play as well.
Additional area of concern is related to availability of game officials. Some schools have already been contacted over the issue and been asked to schedule their contests on various non-traditional play dates in order to assure that the organizations providing game officials can adequately cover all scheduled affairs.