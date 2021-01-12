Next prep sports phase puts soccer, lacrosse into play

The presence of the programs also adds more concern over the various practice schedules. The soccer and lacrosse programs all use the same fields for their various team-related activities.

While the preseason portion may be less of a problem area due to the number of alternate sites presence on the various campuses for the practice sessions, once the regular season arrives, more difficulty may be in place in order to accommodate the programs.

First play dates for both girls and boys soccer as well as girls and boys lacrosse is set for Jan. 25. The season will continue through March 12 for both programs as well. Both sports are also limited to a total of 14 regular season appearances. Each is also allowed to appear in two games per week unless granted permission otherwise from the NCHSAA.

In the case of the programs involving all area teams, all of their regulation contests will be held opposite countering in-conference competition unless some members of the leagues failed to field teams in the sports. Allowance is also being made for the conducting of junior varsity play as well.