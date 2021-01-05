NFL postseason possibility part of past for Mooresville native

Sweezy, the 10th-season veteran offensive lineman, spent the game in full dress and saw the bulk of in-game action as a member of specialty teams in the season finale. Sweezy signed a two-year contract in 2019 as an unrestricted free agent with Arizona after also spending previous parts of his career with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers organizations.

For the season overall, the former multi-sport athlete during his high school athletic career at Mooresville High School did his part to aid the team’s cause. Sweezy appeared in 13 of Arizona’s 16 games, missing three while nursing a wrist injury. He garnered 10 starting assignments, reaching and then surpassing the triple-digit mark in regards to his total number of contests as a member of a team’s first unit.

Sweezy’s longevity and stability continues to defy his status as the 225th overall pick selected in the seventh-round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks organization. His well-chronicled path in the NFL featured a drastic position change coinciding with his entry into the professional ranks. Throughout the bulk of both his prep-level and collegiate career, the latter spent as a productive member of the N.C. State University football program, Sweezy performed almost extensively as a defensive play.