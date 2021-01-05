NFL postseason possibility part of past for Mooresville native

No dice.
A bid by Mooresville to have a presence in the upcoming National Football League postseason play fell silently into the mid-winter night.
In a final regular-season game the Arizona Cardinals knew going in they had to win in order to earn right opportunity to extend their season into this weekend’s opening-round playoffs. They were unable to muster the offensive energy needed to make that happen in being dealt a resulting season-ending, 18-7 defeat at the hands of the postseason-bound Los Angeles Rams.
The end result also drew a close to the second full season as a member of the Cardinals for Mooresville native J.R. Sweezy.
A team that at various more positive points of the now past season stood at 5-2 and 6-3 instead closed out the campaign with an all-square, 8-8 record that proved to be only good enough to leave the team on the outside of the playoff party looking in.
For the season, Arizona experiences its second consecutive multi-game improvement in the win-loss column. The Cardinals improved from three wins to five two years ago before reaching the all-square level of eight wins this season. The break-even barrier marks the first non-losing season since the team’s matching showing managed in 2017.
The last time Arizona posted a winning standard was with a 13-3 mark in 2015.
Sweezy, the 10th-season veteran offensive lineman, spent the game in full dress and saw the bulk of in-game action as a member of specialty teams in the season finale. Sweezy signed a two-year contract in 2019 as an unrestricted free agent with Arizona after also spending previous parts of his career with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers organizations.
For the season overall, the former multi-sport athlete during his high school athletic career at Mooresville High School did his part to aid the team’s cause. Sweezy appeared in 13 of Arizona’s 16 games, missing three while nursing a wrist injury. He garnered 10 starting assignments, reaching and then surpassing the triple-digit mark in regards to his total number of contests as a member of a team’s first unit.
Sweezy’s longevity and stability continues to defy his status as the 225th overall pick selected in the seventh-round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks organization. His well-chronicled path in the NFL featured a drastic position change coinciding with his entry into the professional ranks. Throughout the bulk of both his prep-level and collegiate career, the latter spent as a productive member of the N.C. State University football program, Sweezy performed almost extensively as a defensive play.
Immediately upon his arrival in the NFL, Sweezy transformed into an offensive player that marked the first time he had played primarily on that particular side of the scrimmage line since his formative years at the youth football level.
Sweezy’s status for the future remains uncertain after his two-year deal with Arizona ended with the close of the team’s season.
In the game Arizona had to win to reach postseason play, it managed just 214 yards of offense and a single touchdown. Still, the organization showed some success by upping its total number of win from five the previous season to eight this season that also accounted for the franchise’s first non-losing season in several seasons.
The Cardinals competed in one of the most competitive divisions in all of the NFL. The National Football Conference’s West Division was the only one in the NFC that featured as many as three of its members with no worse than break-even barriers to show for the season overall. Only one other division in all of the NFL, it unfolding in the American Football Conference’s North Division, also housed as many as three teams performing at the .500 mark or better.