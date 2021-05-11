NJCAA Region X teams take final trip around the base paths

Earning the right to reach the championship finals, Rockingham CC kept right on rocking when dealing previously undefeated and overall top-seeded Caldwell CC&TI a 5-2 defeat that forced a final game.

There, in fitting fashion upon realizing what was as stake for both teams, Rockingham got in the last lick in picking up the 11-10 win. As a result, it will not only advance into but also be rewarded for serving as the host of the NJCAA District Tournament to take place later this month.

For the winning Eagles, the regional title allowed at least one area-based roster team member to also keep his collegiate baseball campaign in place as well. Mooresville product Jackson Brant is listed as an outfielder on the Eagles’ official team line-up card.

The inaugural appearance in town of the NJCAA Region X attraction also allowed several additional players with area ties to make a trip so close to home.

On the Caldwell County roster, the presence of Mooresville’s Jermie Greene and Jamisen Eichacker, as an infielder and left-handed pitcher accounted for the largest collection of local-based talent.

It remains to be known as to whether it will be the last time the tournament will take place in Mooresville. A bid has been put into place requesting that Moor Park be designated as the permanent host of the Region X event. A response to that inquiry has yet to be received.