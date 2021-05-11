NJCAA Region X teams take final trip around the base paths

Once more, with meaning.
And this time, of all times, it meant the most.
All four teams in town helping form the field in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III 2021 Region X Baseball Tournament held for the first-time ever in Mooresville had seen each other many times before.
In fact, the line-up card, Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, Rockingham Community College, Surry Community College and Thomas Nelson Community College, had all faced off opposite one another on several occasions during the course of recent regular-season play alone. As fellow same conference counterparts, each had squared off with one another at least three times previously in season series, with some of them meeting each other twice that many times.
However, in this final showdown, season-ending status was up for grabs.
The cast convened on the downtown Mooresville Moor Park site for competition in the double-elimination affair held over the span of a three-day period to determine which would wind up stretching their season even deeper into ongoing national postseason play.
Play in the affair, made possible in large part due to the sponsorship of the Town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Spinners collegiate baseball operation, was spread out over all three days and wound up consisting of at least as many as two games during each.
When all strikes has been thrown, the one team still standing was one that wasn’t given that much of a chance of doing so very early in the proceedings.
Rockingham Community College, the number-two seeded entry entering the affair, was one of the two teams to drop its opening decision to No. 3 seeded Surry Community College Knights, 14-5, in the first game of the tournament.
From there, though, RCC’s Eagles navigated their way all the way back through consolation round play and forged a final seventh game overall – the eventual winning entry’s actual fourth game in the span – to merit the right to fly the Region X title banner high into the next segment of the NJCAA D-III playoffs.
Rockingham, head coached by Iredell County native Reece Honeycutt and assisted by fellow area native Kane Sutten, posted a final 4-1 mark in the tournament to emerge as regional champions.
The Eagles bounced back from being dealt the defeat in their debut to eliminate fellow first-day victim and Virginia-based No. 4 seeded Thomas Nelson Community College, 12-10, in the first of the affair’s second-day two loser’s bracket bouts.
Later that same day, Rockingham CC scored a welcome measure of revenge when sending Surry CC packing following a 10-0 triumph in the finals of loser’s bracket play.
Earning the right to reach the championship finals, Rockingham CC kept right on rocking when dealing previously undefeated and overall top-seeded Caldwell CC&TI a 5-2 defeat that forced a final game.
There, in fitting fashion upon realizing what was as stake for both teams, Rockingham got in the last lick in picking up the 11-10 win. As a result, it will not only advance into but also be rewarded for serving as the host of the NJCAA District Tournament to take place later this month.
For the winning Eagles, the regional title allowed at least one area-based roster team member to also keep his collegiate baseball campaign in place as well. Mooresville product Jackson Brant is listed as an outfielder on the Eagles’ official team line-up card.
The inaugural appearance in town of the NJCAA Region X attraction also allowed several additional players with area ties to make a trip so close to home.
On the Caldwell County roster, the presence of Mooresville’s Jermie Greene and Jamisen Eichacker, as an infielder and left-handed pitcher accounted for the largest collection of local-based talent.
It remains to be known as to whether it will be the last time the tournament will take place in Mooresville. A bid has been put into place requesting that Moor Park be designated as the permanent host of the Region X event. A response to that inquiry has yet to be received.