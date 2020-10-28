No bull, as pro riders now know full field for PRB World Finals

It’s now a matter of knowing the opposition.
Scouting reports remain crucial in the continuing preparation process for the conducting of the upcoming Professional Bull Riders organization’s World Finals that for a 15th straight season will feature a Mooresville native among its participants.
J.B. Mauney earned automatic entry in the pro association’s title event and now can do his continuing homework once the announcement was made earlier this week regarding the cast of bulls that will also be in attendance.
Ahead of the 2020 elite Unleash The Beast circuit’s PBR World Finals on tap to take place Nov. 12-15 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, the league has announced the rank pen of 97 bovine athletes that have been selected to buck at the prestigious, season-culminating event.
Mauney will be seeking his third career champion’s title belt, having previously earned the distinction both in 2013 and again in’15.
Alongside the riders, who will be vying for the 2020 PBR World Championship and accompanying $1 million Monster Energy World Champion bonus, the league’s fiercest bulls will also be competing to be the 2020 YETI PBR World Champion Bull and accompanying $100,000 bonus.
The 2020 PBR World Champion Bull will be the bovine athlete with the top average score based on his Top-8 regular-season Unleash The Beast trips, in addition to his two scores at the PBR World Finals.
The 2020 PBR World Finals will also anoint a YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Finals, who will be presented with a $25,000 bonus for posting the top combined score based on his two outs at the season-culminating event.
Chiseled and Smooth Operator will enter the event as the top two ranked bulls on the planet, separated by a slim 0.03 points. Chiseled holds a 46.16-point world average, while Smooth Operator’s average at the conclusion of the regular-season was 46.13 points.
Both bulls are no stranger to success at the PBR World Finals: Smooth Operator is the reigning PBR World Champion Bull, and Chiseled is the 2018 ABBI Classic Champion Bull.
During the 2020 regular-season, world No. 1 Chiseled earned four high-marked, YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honors, accounting for three of the Top-10 bull scores of the season, all 46.5 points or better.
Support Local Journalism
Recently named the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Bull of the Year, should Chiseled also be crowned the 2020 PBR World Champion Bull, he would be the first bull to capture both year-end honors since the feat was last accomplished the feat in 2017. Only one other bull in history has earned both accolades in the same season.
Chiseled recorded his top marks of the season during the landmark PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, presented by U.S. Border Patrol, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in mid-July when he bucked off his assigned rider in 5.6 seconds to earn a 47-point bull score. The head-turning mark was the second best of the season.
A top contender for the 2020 honors, Smooth Operator is both the reigning PBR World Champion Bull and PBR Bull of the World Finals. After delivering an unquestionably supreme regular-season campaign and dominant performance at the PBR World Finals, Smooth Operator concluded the 2019 season with a massive 46-point world average.
Reigning PBR World Champion Bull Smooth Operator has also bucked to four YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honors, twice marked a season-high 46.75 points, and posting three of the Top-10 bull scores of the 2020 regular-season.
The powerhouse duo of bovine athletes concluded the season in dramatic fashion, both logging 46.25-point scores during the final 15/15 Bucking Battle of the year in Nampa, Idaho.
Three-time PBR World Champion Bull SweetPro’s Bruiser will also be bucking at the first-ever edition of the PBR World Finals in Arlington, Texas, seeking history as he attempts to become the first four-time PBR World Champion Bull in league history.
Bruiser (2016-2018) is one of three, three-time PBR World Champion Bulls to win the PBR’s top bovine honor in three consecutive seasons, joining Bushwacker , who earned the honor in 2011 and 2013-2014, and Little Yellow Jacket , who was crowned the top bull from 2002-2004.
Concluding the 2020 regular-season ranked No. 7 in the world with a 44.97-point world average, 1.19 points behind No. 1 Chiseled, SweetPro’s Bruiser twice earned the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honor in Unleash The Beast competition.
His high-marked out of the season was witnessed in August in Salt Lake City, Utah, marked an impressive 46.5 points as he dispatched his rider) in 7.19 seconds.
The highly-contested American Bucking Bulls Inc.) Classic Championships will also be held in concert with the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast. Featuring the top emerging, 3- and 4-year-old bull talent, more than $400,000 will be awarded as both an ABBI Classic Finals Champion and ABBI Classic World Champion are crowned.
The Top 15 Classic bulls will compete at the PBR World Finals with those bovine athletes advancing via their performance at the 2020 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals held Nov. 6-7 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Featuring four long rounds and one championship round of competition, the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast will get underway on Nov. 12 and continued through the remainder of the weekend.
Apart from the action in the arena, the PBR will hold a free-to-attend, four-day fan zone in Lot 4 of AT&T Stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!