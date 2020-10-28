No bull, as pro riders now know full field for PRB World Finals

The 2020 PBR World Finals will also anoint a YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Finals, who will be presented with a $25,000 bonus for posting the top combined score based on his two outs at the season-culminating event.

Chiseled and Smooth Operator will enter the event as the top two ranked bulls on the planet, separated by a slim 0.03 points. Chiseled holds a 46.16-point world average, while Smooth Operator’s average at the conclusion of the regular-season was 46.13 points.

Both bulls are no stranger to success at the PBR World Finals: Smooth Operator is the reigning PBR World Champion Bull, and Chiseled is the 2018 ABBI Classic Champion Bull.

During the 2020 regular-season, world No. 1 Chiseled earned four high-marked, YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honors, accounting for three of the Top-10 bull scores of the season, all 46.5 points or better.

Recently named the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Bull of the Year, should Chiseled also be crowned the 2020 PBR World Champion Bull, he would be the first bull to capture both year-end honors since the feat was last accomplished the feat in 2017. Only one other bull in history has earned both accolades in the same season.