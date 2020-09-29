Courtesy of accomplishing the feat, Busch – the 2004 series champion – guaranteed himself and his Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet a welcome presence into the next round of the high-stakes NASCAR Cup Series playoffs that assures him a placement among the top eight drivers still in contention for this season’s coveted crown.

The win, also the first of the season for his team, allowed Busch to become the first driver to automatically merit advancement. Under the sanctioning series’ postseason format, all drivers collecting a win during the course of any of the playoff rounds locks up a spot in the next round’s field. All other positions are determined based on points status.

For winner Busch, the pressure is now lifted in regards to him making as far as the semifinal phase.

“I knew the race would come to us,” said Busch. “You have to be lucky and you have to be lucky in any race, but we did it with teamwork, pulling through and not giving up.”

With a career record of 0-for-21 heading into the South Point 400 at his hometown Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch may have felt like a “long shot.” But with fortunate track position late in the race and some sure-bet restarts at the front of the field, Busch can now count himself a Vegas winner.