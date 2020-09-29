NOT GIVING UP

That was fast.
Mooresville has already automatically advanced at least one area-based entry into the equivalent of the premier NASCAR Cup Series’ semifinal round of this season’s ongoing postseason championship chase.
Credit driver Kurt Busch for that.
Snapping an 0-for-his-career showing in all-time races conducted at his native hometown Las Vegas Motor Speedway track, current Mooresville resident Busch parlayed favorable track position late in the process along with some on-target restarts from the front of the field to fashion a first-place finish in the running of late Sunday’s South Point 400.
Thanks to it in what was also the first of the current three-race segment used to additionally trim the field for this year’s title hunt, he earned the quickest route available to advance even though it took additional laps to finalize the feat.
Sitting on the bubble in the 12th-place among the dozen drivers in contention for the trophy, Busch pulled off three successful restarts that included the final one coming in overtime to prevail.
As a result, he can now also finally consider himself a big-time winner in Vegas.
“This is what kids dream of when they grow up racing, you dream of winning at your home town track,” Busch said. “For two decades, it’s kicked my butt. I’m in awe. This is 20 years of agony and defeat and triumph. I don’t know if I have any gas left or if I just filled my tank to go win every race.”
Courtesy of accomplishing the feat, Busch – the 2004 series champion – guaranteed himself and his Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet a welcome presence into the next round of the high-stakes NASCAR Cup Series playoffs that assures him a placement among the top eight drivers still in contention for this season’s coveted crown.
The win, also the first of the season for his team, allowed Busch to become the first driver to automatically merit advancement. Under the sanctioning series’ postseason format, all drivers collecting a win during the course of any of the playoff rounds locks up a spot in the next round’s field. All other positions are determined based on points status.
For winner Busch, the pressure is now lifted in regards to him making as far as the semifinal phase.
“I knew the race would come to us,” said Busch. “You have to be lucky and you have to be lucky in any race, but we did it with teamwork, pulling through and not giving up.”
With a career record of 0-for-21 heading into the South Point 400 at his hometown Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch may have felt like a “long shot.” But with fortunate track position late in the race and some sure-bet restarts at the front of the field, Busch can now count himself a Vegas winner.
With only one top-10 finish in the last six races at the 1.5-mile Vegas track and so much on the line, Busch was understandably emotional as he climbed onto the hood of his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to celebrate the big win after the checkered flag.
A caution flag flew on Lap 236, just after the race’s leaders had pitted but before Busch and nine other cars had. That changed the complexity of the race and forced the more dominant cars to play catch-up in the closing laps. Busch led 29 laps in total, but, most importantly, the last 26 laps.
Two races remain in this second round of the playoffs, next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Roval road course. Eight drivers will advance to the penultimate three-races following Charlotte that will decide which four drivers contend for the NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy at Phoenix on Nov. 8.
With his win Sunday, Busch has the automatic ticket into the next round. Fellow local-based drivers Team Penske teammates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano joined Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. – each of them also former Cup champions – as among the ones rounding out the remaining provisional transfer spots after Las Vegas.
Despite the outcome, all the results related to winner Busch’s effort weren’t positive. During a post-race inspection, one of his car’s lug nuts was ruled to not be safe and secure. His team’s crew chief will face a fine that will be revealed on the race’s official penalty report.
