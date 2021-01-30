Numbers alone fail to fall in favor of Pine Lake Prep’s Pride

The advantage in numbers failed to add up favorably for Pine Lake Prep’s girls basketball team.

Despite housing nearly twice as many players on their roster and owning an advantageous 4-to-1 ratio in regards to available substituting personnel, the final math problems still mounted as Pride was unable to complete the comeback resulting in a 57-56 overtime defeat to fellow PAC-7 Conference member Bradford Prep.

Appearing in a second straight league affair and over the course of an as-many-night span in an effort to also allow Pine Lake to play catch-up in its season’s slate after having some previous contests postponed due to issue related to COVID-19, the defeat came following the previous night’s 56-42 loss to Mountain Island Charter.

With the results, Pine Lake ventured back into play owning a 2-4 ledger to show for all crucial circuit-counting contests, in the most pivotal part of an overall 3-4 slated the Pride also owns. Unlike most teams in the surrounding area, Pine Lake’s girls are able to appear in a limited number of non-league outings due to the fact that not all current members of the PAC-7 are able to field girls varsity teams.