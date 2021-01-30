Numbers alone fail to fall in favor of Pine Lake Prep’s Pride

The advantage in numbers failed to add up favorably for Pine Lake Prep’s girls basketball team.
Despite housing nearly twice as many players on their roster and owning an advantageous 4-to-1 ratio in regards to available substituting personnel, the final math problems still mounted as Pride was unable to complete the comeback resulting in a 57-56 overtime defeat to fellow PAC-7 Conference member Bradford Prep.
Appearing in a second straight league affair and over the course of an as-many-night span in an effort to also allow Pine Lake to play catch-up in its season’s slate after having some previous contests postponed due to issue related to COVID-19, the defeat came following the previous night’s 56-42 loss to Mountain Island Charter.
With the results, Pine Lake ventured back into play owning a 2-4 ledger to show for all crucial circuit-counting contests, in the most pivotal part of an overall 3-4 slated the Pride also owns. Unlike most teams in the surrounding area, Pine Lake’s girls are able to appear in a limited number of non-league outings due to the fact that not all current members of the PAC-7 are able to field girls varsity teams.
Against Bradford Prep team with only seven players in uniform, a Pride team boasting of 13 players overall very nearly managed to take full advantage of the player pool. A double-digit deficit in place by the close of the first quarter alone wound up being reduced completely courtesy of a successful three-point shot coming at the conclusion of fourth frame play that forced overtime with the contest knotted in a 50-all tie.
In the four-minute extra period, as many as four misfires among a total of six attempts from the free throw line foiled the home team’s continued comeback effort as Bradford Prep’s Bears – reduced to only four players still remaining on the court after as many as three team members were eliminated by fouls – cashed in on a late three-point play to eke out the win.
For the Pride, the sinking of the clutch three-pointer at the conclusion of regulation play coming courtesy of guard Maddie Hiteshue provided a highlight as part of her game-high 19 point performance overall. Also for PLP, Reagin Luby contributed a team second-best seven points from her post position.
A night earlier against Mountain Island Charter, no such late-game drama was required, as the Pride fell off the pace over the course of the fourth period that actually also accounted for the majority of game’s final spread. The two teams entered the finale nearly all square in a tight two-point affair – with the Pride on the short end of a 33-31 count-- before falling victim to a 23-11 surge on the part of the MIC over the last eight minutes of play
In the defeat, the PLP pair consisting of Emma Hiteshue and Nikki Mullen co-captained the scoring cause with their matching team-high seven points apiece.
Pine Lake headed back into play slated to take on Community School of Davidson.