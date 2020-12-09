Numbers games early part of state’s realignment process

Numbers don’t lie.

As a result, the majority of the local high school sports programs will continue to conduct operations are usual in their respective N.C. High School Athletic Association designated classifications.

The NCHSAA has embarked on its statewide realignment process that will be in effect for the 2021-25 school sports years.

As part of that routine, the state’s ruling party of high school sports revealed its figures related to the official enrollment size of each of its members that will be used to determine classification status. Conference affiliation remains in the yet-to-be-determined category.

The NCHSAA has compiled its information based on each member school’s final realignment score.

Most of the local-based schools will continue to serve as same current class residents.

The threesome consisting of, listed in alphabetical order, Langtree Charter Academy, Lake Norman High School and Mooresville will retain their same class status.

Langtree Charter will stay as member of the state’s smallest 1A class, while the duo of Lake Norman and Mooresville will each also stay put as fellow programs in the state’s largest 4A class members.

