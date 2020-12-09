Numbers games early part of state’s realignment process

Numbers don’t lie.
As a result, the majority of the local high school sports programs will continue to conduct operations are usual in their respective N.C. High School Athletic Association designated classifications.
The NCHSAA has embarked on its statewide realignment process that will be in effect for the 2021-25 school sports years.
As part of that routine, the state’s ruling party of high school sports revealed its figures related to the official enrollment size of each of its members that will be used to determine classification status. Conference affiliation remains in the yet-to-be-determined category.
The NCHSAA has compiled its information based on each member school’s final realignment score.
Most of the local-based schools will continue to serve as same current class residents.
The threesome consisting of, listed in alphabetical order, Langtree Charter Academy, Lake Norman High School and Mooresville will retain their same class status.
Langtree Charter will stay as member of the state’s smallest 1A class, while the duo of Lake Norman and Mooresville will each also stay put as fellow programs in the state’s largest 4A class members.
Meanwhile, Pine Lake Preparatory will be among the programs undergoing an address change. Presently participating in the smallest 1A class, Pine Lake will begin its presence as a member of the second-smallest 2A class field with the beginning of the 2021-22 school sports year.
The realignment figures are valid for a four-year span.
All of the area schools sports programs will continue to be a part of the state’s West Region that is based on the location of their collective campuses.
The first draft of the realignment plan will be released to the member schools later this week following a review by the realignment committee.
The deadline for schools to submit concerns or desired enrollment adjustment to the initial draft is Jan. 8, 2021.
A second draft will then be distributed to schools for review on Jan. 14. Schools will then have a week to make any appeals according to the second draft.
On Feb. 4, the committee will issue a third draft. Final appeals will be due by Feb. 10.
The NCHSAA will hear appeals based on procedural errors and vote on the realignment in March. The realignment will take effect in August.
The NCHSAA will also use the figures to help with its decision of forming new conferences that will also begin play in 2021-22.
