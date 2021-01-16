 Skip to main content
Offensive outburst raises bar for first-time PAC-7 victors
Offensive outburst raises bar for first-time PAC-7 victors

Pine Lake Prep’s girls varsity basketball team got pumped.

The Pride set so-far season standards that will be hard-pressed to match upon registering their first favorable verdict in the PAC-7 Conference ranks.

Pine Lake pounded it way past circuit counterpart Queens Grant, 72-22, to possibly raise the bar in regards to single-game total points scored and winning margin that may well stand as high-water marks for the overall season as well.

With the win, the Pride improved to the 1-1 mark in conference play heading back into action.

At home for the second straight time in exactly a week’s time against a fellow PAC-7 foe and also appearing on a rare Wednesday night not normally associated with games at the prep level, PLP made a statement from the start and continued to impose its will on the out-classed Lions.

The Pride darted out to a 20-point advantage over the course of the opening period alone and continued to apply the damage from there. Pine Lake carried a wide enough of a lead into the halftime break to place the contest on the brink of employing the mandatory running clock based on the points differential.

Early in the second half, the Pride reached that plateau that put the game clock in a continuous running mode practically throughout the final two frames.

No additional individual information was available.

Pine Lake headed back into play set to face off against host league entry Union Academy, with results posted too late to be included, before returning home for a third consecutive Wednesday to entertain Bradford Prep the middle of next week.

