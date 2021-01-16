Offensive outburst raises bar for first-time PAC-7 victors

Pine Lake Prep’s girls varsity basketball team got pumped.

The Pride set so-far season standards that will be hard-pressed to match upon registering their first favorable verdict in the PAC-7 Conference ranks.

Pine Lake pounded it way past circuit counterpart Queens Grant, 72-22, to possibly raise the bar in regards to single-game total points scored and winning margin that may well stand as high-water marks for the overall season as well.

With the win, the Pride improved to the 1-1 mark in conference play heading back into action.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At home for the second straight time in exactly a week’s time against a fellow PAC-7 foe and also appearing on a rare Wednesday night not normally associated with games at the prep level, PLP made a statement from the start and continued to impose its will on the out-classed Lions.

The Pride darted out to a 20-point advantage over the course of the opening period alone and continued to apply the damage from there. Pine Lake carried a wide enough of a lead into the halftime break to place the contest on the brink of employing the mandatory running clock based on the points differential.