Officials shortage alarming

You name the sport. You select the officials association. You ask any of the assigning organizations. They will all, practically in unison, acknowledge the overwhelming shortage of game authorities practically across the board.

In all honesty, the knack of officiating contests is one not made for all. Not by any stretch of the imagination. It takes a special breed to spend time out on the respective fields of play trying to please half the ones participating as well as following the action only half the time at best. Every strike call, every ball call, every out, every safe, every whistle and every penalty flag that does or doesn’t fall, part of the ones directly involved will have something negative to reveal. It remains one of the most thankless positions available.

There are exceptions to every rule. Officials for the most part perform the duties as merely a vocation. For the limited few, opportunities to make a profession out of the effort can also take place.