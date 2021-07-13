Older brother beats younger fellow family member to finish line

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The brothers ran a helix pattern on Lap 253 of 260 with Kyle briefly getting ahead, but Kurt reeled him in and rocketed to his 33rd Cup victory. It ties him on the all-time rankings with Fireball Roberts.

“The guys gave me a great piece,” Kyle said. “We were fast. (The No.) 1 was definitely better than us today. I just thought I had him. And we did. But the racing didn’t play out for us.”

The two finished 1-2 for the fourth time and Kurt tied the series with the win. He’s come a long way since his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway when he missed the cut to qualify in 2000. Kurt Busch earned his first AMS win in 2002 and savored another sweet victory Sunday.

“Now to win this on the old surface, I’m very appreciative of today and to be able to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the last running on this asphalt,” he said to the crowd. “This has been one of those years where I knew we were going to have our back up against the wall trying to make the (playoff) cutoff.”

The Busch brothers took up their 1-2 positioning early when they overtook the then-leader following a Lap 36 restart. They carved out a significant 4.5-second lead over the field by Lap 55.