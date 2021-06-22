On a roll, Pine Lake Prep readies for state track meet finals

Roll on.

Some members of the girls and boys rosters from Pine Lake Prep have scored the right to remain in action following performances during the first of two rounds of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class track and field schedule’s postseason.

Both Pride camps placed high enough in a variety of individual and team-related events during appearances in the NCHSAA 1A Midwest Regional Track and Field Championship to advance to this week’s state Track and Field Championship.

The beginning of this spring’s season was delayed from its more traditional start due to COVID-19. As a result, the regional competitions used to determine qualifiers for the state meet as well as the latter affair each are being held much farther into the calendar year as in seasons past.

Pine Lake made sure to stretch its season so far at the regional event at the Davie County High School campus in Mocksville that attracted entries from in excess of 20 surrounding programs that included several also from the Pride’s own PAC-7 Conference ranks.