On a roll, Pine Lake Prep readies for state track meet finals

Roll on.
Some members of the girls and boys rosters from Pine Lake Prep have scored the right to remain in action following performances during the first of two rounds of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class track and field schedule’s postseason.
Both Pride camps placed high enough in a variety of individual and team-related events during appearances in the NCHSAA 1A Midwest Regional Track and Field Championship to advance to this week’s state Track and Field Championship.
The beginning of this spring’s season was delayed from its more traditional start due to COVID-19. As a result, the regional competitions used to determine qualifiers for the state meet as well as the latter affair each are being held much farther into the calendar year as in seasons past.
Pine Lake made sure to stretch its season so far at the regional event at the Davie County High School campus in Mocksville that attracted entries from in excess of 20 surrounding programs that included several also from the Pride’s own PAC-7 Conference ranks.
The Pride posted quality efforts by both teams to score some of the limited number of state finals bids. From the Midwest Regional, entries logging in with placements among the top four positions were all rewarded with welcome finals invites.
First-place finishes
Both PLP programs followed different paths to match the number of gold medals claimed by each.
In the girls department, a pair of similar-looking lineups combined to craft the fastest times in a pair of relay races.
The foursome of Rylee Hegedus, Caroline Ingram, Abby Pike and Emily Dotson shared the baton to finish first in the 1,600-meter relay.
The crew of Hegedus, Ingram, Pike and Mara Vicario accomplished the same mission in the twice-as-long, 3,200-meter relay.
As for the Pride boys team, it collected each of its best placements on an individual basis.
PLP’s Lucas Valley finished the 300-meter hurdles in a winning time of 41:83.
The Pride’s Jake Morgan cleared a height of 12-feet, six-inches to easily capture the pole vault title.
Remaining qualifiers
Both teams housed select entries also worthy of state finals admission.
For the Pride girls, Hegedus ran second in the 400-meter dash; Dotson was second-highest in the pole vault; Pike placed third in the 1,600-meter run; Ashley Jones collected the bronze medal in the 3,200-meter run; and Stefania Williams ran fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
For the boys, Pride: K.J. Grossbeck was second best in the 1,600-meter run; Valley finished second in the 110-meter hurdles; Jack Baldwin was runner-up in the long jump; and Morgan chimed in fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Three of the four Pride relays also sealed state finals showings. The crew of Baldwin, Demetrius Johnson, Jayden Deku and Sutherland Fox Tran ran second in the 400-meter relay; the cast consisting of Johnson, For Tran, Banx King and Ben Kern settled for the silver in the 800-meter relay; the gang comprised of Grossbeck, Connor Detiveaux, Tyler Garrett and Owen Sypolt placed fourth in the 3,200-meter relay.
Upcoming meet
Pine Lake Prep qualifiers will now compete in the NCHSAA 4A class Track and Field Championship Meet slated to be held Friday morning at the Truist Stadium facility in on the N.C. A&T University campus in Greensboro.
From the state title meet, special recognition will be bestowed upon each first-place and second-place finisher in each event. Participation in the finals will also serve to bring the most extended high school spring season track and field schedule to a close.
Current expectations anticipate that the outdoor prep-level track and field campaign will return to its more traditional time of the calendar year during the course of the 2021-22 school sports year.