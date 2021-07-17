On the move puts Spinners at the head of the SCBL class

Moving on up.
The Mooresville Spinners college-level team keeps right on climbing the rungs of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League ladder.
Winning has a way of making that happen.
The Spinners stretched their season’s long winning streak and, in the process, emerged as victors in a SCBL high-tying seven of their last 10 games overall. And they used the strong second-half surge to now sit outright atop the updated league-wide standings.
Taking care of matters both on the road and at home along the way, Mooresville followed various paths to reach the first-place post.
The Spinners overcame an early deficit and staged a late-game rally to offset the surrendering of a six-run uprising to down the Carolina Vipers, 11-10.
A night later, Mooresville again scrambled from behind and scratched for all but two of its runs over the course of the final four plate appearances to defeat the Charlotte Mustangs, 9-6.
Then, in what proved to be the most dominating display of the batch, the crossing of home plate 11 times total during the first two turns at-bat proved to be more than enough of an early advantage against the Lake Norman Copperheads. The Spinners destroyed the Copperheads, 14-1, in a contest completed ahead of its scheduled regulation number of innings.
Courtesy of completing the latest list of successful showings, it served to extend the team’s current winning spree to cover four straight affairs to better the previous three-game win streak that had stood as the season’s best. In the process, Mooresville improved to the 14-8 mark in all SCBL card-carrying contests allowing it to enjoy a two-game edge over the next-best entry in the field upon heading back into action.
Spinners 14, Copperheads 1, (7 inn.)
No doubt about this one. Mooresville made sure of that early and often.
The Spinners followed up the plating of four runs in the bottom half of the first inning by nearly doubling that output to strike for seven runs in the second, the outburst carrying the load in the eventual 14-1 decision. The issue was so secure that matters were terminated following Lake Norman’s turn at the plate in the top half of the seventh, two full frames ahead of regulation nine innings, due to a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
Starting and winning pitcher Walker Joyce (Mooresville, East Tennessee State University) was the welcome beneficiary of the abundant run support. He received some late-game relief from fellow staff member Hale Sims (Charlotte, UNC Charlotte). Combined, the pair allowed just the lone run a matching number of hits while striking out 10.
Local players peppered the performance at the plate as well. Mooresville’s own Jermie Greene (Caldwell Community College) swatted a home run and double and finished only a rare triple shy of hitting for the cycle to top the team’s charts with three hits total.
Fellow local talent Trey Putnam (Mooresville, Mars Hill University) was joined by Sam Walker (Concord, Catawba Valley Community College) with two base knocks apiece. A double off the bat of Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson University) put him at the head of a pack that included hometown player Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College) and James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley CC) with solo shots each.
Spinners 9, Mustangs 6
Doing the bulk of the damage late, Mooresville overcame a 4-0 deficit through three innings and a 6-1 shortcoming standing after five full frames to tame the Mustangs by the 9-6 count. A three-run top half of the sixth inning preluded a game-deciding charge of four runs plated in the top of the ninth that allowed the Spinners to complete the comeback.
In a relief role, Spinners pitcher Andrew Dye collected the win, while fellow staff arm Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell CC) picked up the save. Coupled with additional mound support from local player Justin Poris (Mooresville, Catawba Valley CC) and Trey Lambert (North Wilkesboro, Catawba Valley CC), the crew allowed the six runs on just two hits while whiffing 10 but were hindered by the issuing of a total of 15 bases on balls.
At the plate, the dinging of doubles apiece from both Turner and Jack Stevens (Lenoir, Catawba Valley CC) served to help spice their three-hit efforts allowing each to merit a share of the team lead in that particular department. Hinson also spanked a two-base hit among his two hits that also matched the number managed by teammate Dante DeFranco (Hillsborough, UNC Charlotte). For good measure, both Lyda and Fox chimed in with a base hit each as well.
Spinners 11, Vipers 10
The third time was the charm. Mooresville battled back from three different deficits and made its second stint with the lead stand in nipping the Vipers, 11-10. Down by margins of 3-0, 4-3 and 10-8, the latter in place through five full innings of play, the Spinners – who once owned a 7-4 cushion – completed the comeback courtesy of a three-run rally late to prevail.
In relief, area-based talent Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community) collected the pitching win. From the same bullpen, Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) and Javy Martinez also spent time on the mound. With Whitley rewarded with the save, the crew allowed the 10 runs on eight hits while fanning eight.
Offensively, the hottest bat of the night belonged to the Spinners’ Stevens courtesy of his team-high three hits that included both a home run – his first of the season – and a double. Jeremiah Boyd (Harrisburg, Presbyterian College) also delivered a dinger – likewise his first with the team – to highlight a two-hit contest that was matched by both Hinson and Greene. Each of the latter two also belted a double apiece. Turner, Dye and Anthony Hennings all piped in with a base hit apiece.
Upcoming games
As the now new frontrunner atop the SCBL ranks, Mooresville headed back into action set to remain in the midst of what has the makings of its longest homestand remaining on the regular-season schedule. Appearances on tap against the Catawba Valley Stars and Queen City Broncos take the Spinners through the weekend. First-of-the-week affairs are slated to take place against the Carolina Vipers and Charlotte Mustangs. That carries Mooresville into the first phase of next week’s agenda. All of the home games take place at Moor Park and feature 7 p.m. start times.