On the move puts Spinners at the head of the SCBL class

Spinners 11, Vipers 10

The third time was the charm. Mooresville battled back from three different deficits and made its second stint with the lead stand in nipping the Vipers, 11-10. Down by margins of 3-0, 4-3 and 10-8, the latter in place through five full innings of play, the Spinners – who once owned a 7-4 cushion – completed the comeback courtesy of a three-run rally late to prevail.

In relief, area-based talent Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community) collected the pitching win. From the same bullpen, Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) and Javy Martinez also spent time on the mound. With Whitley rewarded with the save, the crew allowed the 10 runs on eight hits while fanning eight.

Offensively, the hottest bat of the night belonged to the Spinners’ Stevens courtesy of his team-high three hits that included both a home run – his first of the season – and a double. Jeremiah Boyd (Harrisburg, Presbyterian College) also delivered a dinger – likewise his first with the team – to highlight a two-hit contest that was matched by both Hinson and Greene. Each of the latter two also belted a double apiece. Turner, Dye and Anthony Hennings all piped in with a base hit apiece.

Upcoming games

As the now new frontrunner atop the SCBL ranks, Mooresville headed back into action set to remain in the midst of what has the makings of its longest homestand remaining on the regular-season schedule. Appearances on tap against the Catawba Valley Stars and Queen City Broncos take the Spinners through the weekend. First-of-the-week affairs are slated to take place against the Carolina Vipers and Charlotte Mustangs. That carries Mooresville into the first phase of next week’s agenda. All of the home games take place at Moor Park and feature 7 p.m. start times.