Once is enough, as local team and native driver part ways

“I’m so thankful for the chance that Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze, and all our partners took on myself this past season,” Nemechek posted on social media. “I would like to thank every employee for the opportunity and the hard work that they put into myself and the No. 38 team at Front Row Motorsports. I am grateful for my time, relationships, and all the knowledge I have gained. I appreciate the patience of our fans, with future plans to be announced at a later date.”

Nemechek made his Cup Series debut with Front Row in 2019, driving its No. 36 Ford in the final three races of the season. He wound up 27th in the final driver standings in 2020.

Nemechek has seven national series victories — one win in the Xfinity Series and six in Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series competition.

The release did not specify what Nemechek’s plans are for 2021, and it did not announce a replacement in the No. 38.

FRM fielded the Nos. 38 and 34 in 2020, the latter driven by McDowell. The team has not yet announced if McDowell will return in 2021. It also partnered with fellow area-based DGR-Crosley in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on the No. 38 for Todd Gilliland and fielded a one-off Daytona 500 effort for David Ragan in a partnership with Rick Ware Racing.