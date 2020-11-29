 Skip to main content
One for all finds single entry in field for annual CGA youth event
One for all finds single entry in field for annual CGA youth event

It’s one for all and all cheering for one for the single area-based entry in one of the calendar year’s final scheduled events on tap to take place within the youth division of the Carolinas Golf Association.

Mooresville’s Caroline Johnson is the only local player listed among the participants for play in the 15th annual Vicki DiSantis Girls Championship through today.

Officially, Johnson will be among the players while representing her home Trump National Golf Course.

Play in the scheduled two-day and 36-hole individual stroke place attraction will be held at Charlotte’s Pine Island Country Club course that will play at a distance of 6,022 yards and feature a front-side/back-nine combined even-par total of 72 strokes.

As has been the case practically through the course of all CGA affairs, this one will also be enforcing all required COVID-19 tournament protocols. Participants not adhering to procedures will be penalized with elimination from play.

The Vicki DiSantis Girls' Championship began in 2006 and is named in honor of long-time Carolinas junior girls' golf supporter Vicki DiSantis of Pinehurst. DiSantis is currently a Carolinas Golf Association Executive Committee member, USGA Committee member, past president of the North Carolina Women's Golf Association and is a past Junior Girls' Director of the (now-dissolved) Carolinas Women's Golf Association

The Vicki DiSantis Girls' Championship has become one of the most prestigious girls' championships in the Carolinas, annually drawing top-ranked players from North and South Carolina. This year, seven out of the top ten ranked golfers – including the event’s reigning champion -- in the Carolinas Junior Girls’ Rankings are in the field. The Vicki DiSantis Girls’ Championship was originally scheduled for May, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In regards to this year’s host site, Inspired by a rolling piece of farmland in the mid-1960s, golf course architect Charles M. Mahannah created Pine Island Country Club’s course so that every golfer would enjoy the design. With the latest renovation direction by golf course architect Michael Gleason of Pinehurst, the course is one of the finest USGA-regulated courses in the region. Dramatic, architecturally sound and extremely innovative, this premier private course provides fun and challenging play for golfers of all ages and skill levels.

The championship format is 36 holes of stroke play. A tie for the overall championship is decided by an on-course playoff. The champion will be invited to represent the Carolinas in the Mid-Atlantic Junior Girls’ Challenge Team Matches in 2021.

Entry is open to any exempt female amateur golfer ages 12 to 18 as of Nov. 29, 2020, who has not started college, maintains a residency in North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has a current USGA Handicap Index® at a CGA member club that does not exceed 18.3.

More Information

About the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA)

The CGA is a not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.

The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships.

The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls' Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation (CGF).

The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas' golf initiatives including junior and women's programs.

