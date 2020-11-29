One for all finds single entry in field for annual CGA youth event

The Vicki DiSantis Girls' Championship has become one of the most prestigious girls' championships in the Carolinas, annually drawing top-ranked players from North and South Carolina. This year, seven out of the top ten ranked golfers – including the event’s reigning champion -- in the Carolinas Junior Girls’ Rankings are in the field. The Vicki DiSantis Girls’ Championship was originally scheduled for May, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In regards to this year’s host site, Inspired by a rolling piece of farmland in the mid-1960s, golf course architect Charles M. Mahannah created Pine Island Country Club’s course so that every golfer would enjoy the design. With the latest renovation direction by golf course architect Michael Gleason of Pinehurst, the course is one of the finest USGA-regulated courses in the region. Dramatic, architecturally sound and extremely innovative, this premier private course provides fun and challenging play for golfers of all ages and skill levels.

The championship format is 36 holes of stroke play. A tie for the overall championship is decided by an on-course playoff. The champion will be invited to represent the Carolinas in the Mid-Atlantic Junior Girls’ Challenge Team Matches in 2021.

Entry is open to any exempt female amateur golfer ages 12 to 18 as of Nov. 29, 2020, who has not started college, maintains a residency in North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has a current USGA Handicap Index® at a CGA member club that does not exceed 18.3.