One strike remains for Area III in American Legion postseason

Rowan eliminated ND-Area III second-place finisher High Point, while K-Town conjured up the surprise of the pair by being the one to defeat Randolph County in respective sweeps of best-of-three-games series used to determine the state finalists.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As it turned out, both SD-Area III entries were denied their bids to glove this year’s N.C. AL crown.

Of the two, Rowan County came the closest to reaching that goal. Rowan made it as far as the single-elimination state semifinals following its showing during the course of round-robin pool play. The SD-Area III’s top seed posted a 2-1 mark during its play in the pool play portion that was solid enough for it to also reach the one-and-done semifinals stage. Once there, Rowan met its match to be prevented from reaching the finals.

As small consolation, the team that defeated Rowan County, Fuquay-Varina, went on to also capture this year’s N.C. American Legion title that also earned it an invite to this week’s Mid-Atlantic Regional.

As for Kannapolis, it experienced a 1-2 slate during its pool play portion that kept it from advancing out of that particular phase of play. One of the two defeats dealt to K-Town came against two-time defending state champion Wilmington that also reached the finals before having its run of collecting crowns cut short.