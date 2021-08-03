One strike remains for Area III in American Legion postseason

Strike two.
All but one of the original number of three teams representing the state’s Area III — that also includes Mooresville’s Gresham-Baker Post 66 among its members — in the Senior Division of American Legion baseball remains in action entering this week’s semifinal phase of the ongoing nation-wide competition.
And it does so based more on status than it does performance.
Area III member Randolph County, based out of the Asheboro area, is rewarded with an automatic berth into this week’s Mid-Atlantic American Legion Baseball Regional as a result of its home team standing being used to determine the field’s representative into later this month’s AL World Series.
Randolph County is also the Area III’s current Northern Division regular-season champion. It was denied entry into late last month’s North Carolina American Legion Championship after being eliminated from that particular consideration by one of the two teams hailing from the division’s Southern Division line-up that did indeed help form the statewide event’s field.
Both SD-Area III rivals Rowan County, the regular-season champ, and Kannapolis, the runner-up, were part of the line-up card was in place for the state attraction held in Cherryville in late July. Both Rowan County, housed out of Salisbury, and Kannapolis, which calls the Northwest Cabarrus territory its home, ousted countering Northern Division entries to support their respective state tournament appearances.
Rowan eliminated ND-Area III second-place finisher High Point, while K-Town conjured up the surprise of the pair by being the one to defeat Randolph County in respective sweeps of best-of-three-games series used to determine the state finalists.
As it turned out, both SD-Area III entries were denied their bids to glove this year’s N.C. AL crown.
Of the two, Rowan County came the closest to reaching that goal. Rowan made it as far as the single-elimination state semifinals following its showing during the course of round-robin pool play. The SD-Area III’s top seed posted a 2-1 mark during its play in the pool play portion that was solid enough for it to also reach the one-and-done semifinals stage. Once there, Rowan met its match to be prevented from reaching the finals.
As small consolation, the team that defeated Rowan County, Fuquay-Varina, went on to also capture this year’s N.C. American Legion title that also earned it an invite to this week’s Mid-Atlantic Regional.
As for Kannapolis, it experienced a 1-2 slate during its pool play portion that kept it from advancing out of that particular phase of play. One of the two defeats dealt to K-Town came against two-time defending state champion Wilmington that also reached the finals before having its run of collecting crowns cut short.
During the course of regular season play, both Rowan County and Kannapolis defeated the Mooresville-based Post 66 Moors in both of their respective head-to-head meetings held in a home-and-away series sets.
While no Area III entry earned a bid to the Mid-Atlantic Regional based on its on-field performance, entry Randolph County continues to fly the field’s banner as the regional host. Play in the Mid-Atlantic affair officially begins on Wednesday.
In addition to the two teams from North Carolina in Fuquay-Varina and Randolph County, respectively, two teams from Pennsylvania as well as one apiece from Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware all also help form the double-elimination roster. Play will continue through the crowning of the champion on tap to take place over the upcoming weekend. All play will be held on the McCrary Park field in Asheboro.
From the regional, the winner will advance into the American Legion World Series that will be held in its permanent home in place in Shelby.