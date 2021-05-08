One-time wonder Wildcats end stay in softball’s postseason

Once was enough.
The Lake Norman softball team’s participation in the week’s weather-marred N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class playoffs came to a close following its appearance in the second round.
The Wildcats were runners-up in the I-Meck Conference and recipients of the No. 8 seed among the 16 teams forming the NCHSAA West Region bracket. Lake Norman christened its performance in the single-elimination affair with a 7-1 defeat of No. 9 seeded Porter Ridge before the dropping of an 8-3 decision to top-seeded Hickory Ridge.
With the split of play that wound up taking place over the course of an as-many-day span when weather-related issues caused the schedule to be adjusted, Lake Norman put the wraps around this spring season with an overall 12-3 record. All three of the team’s losses this season were suffered against teams that all made it as far as the third round of the ongoing state postseason play.
Lake Norman opened its play in the second-season on its home field after being forced to wait out a day due to weather by sending No. 9 seeded Porter Ridge back home following a 7-1 decision.
The guests struck for at least one run in all but their second and final plate appearances, all the while holding the home team to the matching of its least single-game run output – one managed in only one previous outing – all season.
Credit Lake Norman’s pitching performance for that. Starter Linda Moore went the full seven-inning distance, allowing the lone run on two hits while striking out nine. At the plate, the coming of a full cycle – literally –was completed. The Wildcats’ Haleia Sweifach hammered a home run, tagged a triple, delivered a double and slapped a single to account for her team-high four hits.
Also for the winners, Mackenzie Sawyer paired base knocks, while doubles apiece banged by Hannah Barbour and Kendall Robinson allowed them to sit atop a cast of teammates Moore, Samantha Ladowski, Hannah Rongo and Ashley Skipper with a base hit each.
On the road to take on No.1 seeded Hickory Ridge, riding high from its capturing of top team honors in its Southwestern Conference ranks, Lake Norman kept the issue in suspense just past the midway mark of matters before finishing on the short end of the 8-3 verdict.
The Wildcats actually carried a 2-0 edge with them as deep as the bottom half of the fourth inning before the Ragin’ Bulls managed to cut the deficit in half. In the last half of the following fifth frame, though, Hickory Ridge busted loose with the scoring of seven runs to take a lead it would never lose. Lake Norman, which collected four hits in the game, plated a final run in the top half of the seventh to complete the scoring.
The ouster from postseason play also served to bring another era of the program to a close as well. The appearance accounted for the Wildcats’ final one as a representative of its current I-Meck crowd.
Effective with the start of the 2021-22 school sports year, Lake Norman will be affiliated within an as-yet-unnamed circuit that features only one current league member in crosstown rival Mooresville as a member as well. Coincidentally, Hickory Ridge is also on track to be a new league resident as well.