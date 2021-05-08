One-time wonder Wildcats end stay in softball’s postseason

Credit Lake Norman’s pitching performance for that. Starter Linda Moore went the full seven-inning distance, allowing the lone run on two hits while striking out nine. At the plate, the coming of a full cycle – literally –was completed. The Wildcats’ Haleia Sweifach hammered a home run, tagged a triple, delivered a double and slapped a single to account for her team-high four hits.

Also for the winners, Mackenzie Sawyer paired base knocks, while doubles apiece banged by Hannah Barbour and Kendall Robinson allowed them to sit atop a cast of teammates Moore, Samantha Ladowski, Hannah Rongo and Ashley Skipper with a base hit each.

On the road to take on No.1 seeded Hickory Ridge, riding high from its capturing of top team honors in its Southwestern Conference ranks, Lake Norman kept the issue in suspense just past the midway mark of matters before finishing on the short end of the 8-3 verdict.

The Wildcats actually carried a 2-0 edge with them as deep as the bottom half of the fourth inning before the Ragin’ Bulls managed to cut the deficit in half. In the last half of the following fifth frame, though, Hickory Ridge busted loose with the scoring of seven runs to take a lead it would never lose. Lake Norman, which collected four hits in the game, plated a final run in the top half of the seventh to complete the scoring.