Only best keeps Mooresville’s soccer season from being better

Only the best kept it from being better.
It remains to be determined if it’s good enough.
Mooresville’s boys soccer team completed the regular-season segment of its schedule in its best shape following a 2-1 nudging past I-Meck Conference member Mallard Creek.
With the win, the Blue Devils closed out the regulation portion of play on a season-high win streak and put in a last-ditch attempt to at least be included in possible postseason conversations.
The win extended the Devils late-season winning ways to three matches in succession, a first for the season, and also bolstered their status in the I-Meck ranks as well.
The verdict moved Mooresville to the 5-3 level in league affairs, the only setbacks dropped to the two teams – in regular-season champion Hough and runner-up Lake Norman — placing above it in the final updated circuit standings. Overall, Mooresville completes its regular season at the 5-8 mark.
This season, unlike in the past, the number of teams to be included in the playoffs will be trimmed due to COVID-19. As a result, leagues will be limited as to the number of representatives reaching the second-season stage. Automatic invites will be extended only to conference champions with all other bracket openings filled based on overall records.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association will release the field by the close of the weekend in preparation for play that is tabled to begin later next week.
Mooresville put its best feet forward at the best time.
The Devils edged Mallard Creek in comeback fashion to collect their third straight win and tally a goals-scored vs. goals-allowed ratio during that span to the 14-1 mark in the process.
No additional individual information was available.
Mooresville will await word of its long-shot playoff status in advance of that phase of play set to get underway with first-round matches taking place on the home fields of higher-seeded entries on Tuesday night.