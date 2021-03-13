Only best keeps Mooresville’s soccer season from being better

Only the best kept it from being better.

It remains to be determined if it’s good enough.

Mooresville’s boys soccer team completed the regular-season segment of its schedule in its best shape following a 2-1 nudging past I-Meck Conference member Mallard Creek.

With the win, the Blue Devils closed out the regulation portion of play on a season-high win streak and put in a last-ditch attempt to at least be included in possible postseason conversations.

The win extended the Devils late-season winning ways to three matches in succession, a first for the season, and also bolstered their status in the I-Meck ranks as well.

The verdict moved Mooresville to the 5-3 level in league affairs, the only setbacks dropped to the two teams – in regular-season champion Hough and runner-up Lake Norman — placing above it in the final updated circuit standings. Overall, Mooresville completes its regular season at the 5-8 mark.