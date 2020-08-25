Outfield comment hits homer

The suggestion was thrown in from the deep right-field corner.
By the time it reached home plate without of the need of a cut-off fielder, it served to spark another around-the-horn debate between two dugouts of sparing team members.
“Hey folks,’’ addressed the coach of one of the attending teams gathering on one of the immediate-area based sites used for some weekend play at the travel-team level, “I’ve got a question: Why don’t we play a set number of innings instead of being on a time schedule?”
And the argument began.
It’s one that has been brought to the playing field’s surface on many occasions. The responses are as different as the ones making them.
For the most part, in the mindset of tournament organizers, the only real way to manage a multitude of games taking place at single sites scheduled to be held within a time frame is by designating the games to take place within a certain amount of time. The running clock is clarified at each and every pre-game meeting. Teams, players, coaches and followers are all very much aware of the allotment. And yes, absolutely there are ways for participants to maneuver the clock in their favor.
Teams that are in the lead find ways to milk every second from the ticking clock. Teams that are trailing do their level best to speed up the process in order to keep alive their chances of staging a comeback. The fractions are at odds over which are the proper way to conduct their respective businesses at hand.
Purists of softball and baseball point to the fact that their games pride themselves on being among the few of those team-related athletic activities that traditionally take their time to complete. They are glad that no clock is ticking away the time needed to perform the duties. The play at the travel tournament level knocks that kind of thinking out of the park. Only in the case of some tournament championship games is the time frame usually taken out of play.
The concern also remains at the number of innings that should be played. It is common sense that should prevail in this particular point. The younger the age groups, the fewer the number of frames should be needed to complete a game.
Contests being held in youth recreational and travel-team play involving youngsters should be pro-rated based on the various age groups. Games made up of five innings are considered by many as a starting point. As the age increases, all are satisfied to also up the number of innings to be played.
Many have suggested this type of thinking be implanted across all softball and baseball diamonds. Games comprised of six innings should be the maximum number allowed prior to reaching the high school-level of play. Practically all other sports also follow guidelines.
Youth games in the majority of other sports make a gradual progression until reaching the peak performance playing ground. It makes logic for the games of softball and baseball to adhere to the same kind of progression through the various ranks.
Until that is the case, though, the debate will continue to rage. Sports that do not traditionally rely on a game clock to determine its expiration will remain continue to be conducted under the watchful minute hand of a stopwatch.
