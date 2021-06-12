Pace of play a priority for baseball’s postseason participants

Like a fastball streaming towards the outside corner of home plate, so it will also be in this upcoming week for the local entries assured of participating in the high school baseball postseason play.

Fast pace competition will indeed be the key according to the schedule that is to be followed as arranged by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association.

In sharp contrast to the routine that has been followed in the past, as many as three rounds of second-season action in the sport of prep baseball is on tap to take place over the course of a mere five-day span.

The hectic opening-week schedule to be followed is being adhered to by the NCHSAA is order to allow the playoff phase to be completed within a total span of just two weeks.

It’s just such a routine that will be at least initially be experienced by a pair of area programs.

Based on their respective and recently-completed efforts posted during the course of regular-season play, the local twosome of Lake Norman and Pine Lake Prep will each be among the teams in attendance when first-round play gets underway in just days.