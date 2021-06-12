Pace of play a priority for baseball’s postseason participants

Like a fastball streaming towards the outside corner of home plate, so it will also be in this upcoming week for the local entries assured of participating in the high school baseball postseason play.
Fast pace competition will indeed be the key according to the schedule that is to be followed as arranged by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association.
In sharp contrast to the routine that has been followed in the past, as many as three rounds of second-season action in the sport of prep baseball is on tap to take place over the course of a mere five-day span.
The hectic opening-week schedule to be followed is being adhered to by the NCHSAA is order to allow the playoff phase to be completed within a total span of just two weeks.
It’s just such a routine that will be at least initially be experienced by a pair of area programs.
Based on their respective and recently-completed efforts posted during the course of regular-season play, the local twosome of Lake Norman and Pine Lake Prep will each be among the teams in attendance when first-round play gets underway in just days.
The NCHSAA is expected to finalize all fields and settle all seeding status for the forming of the brackets in each of the state’s four classification ranks by the middle of the afternoon at the latest on Sunday. The desire is to provide participating teams as much ahead-of-time notice in order to gear up for the start of the single-elimination phase that is set to get underway with opening-round play on Tuesday.
All games will be held on the home fields of higher-seeded teams.
Pine Lake Prep and Lake Norman are each expected to be among the 16 teams apiece selected to fill their sides of their regions in their various class ranks.
Pine Lake Prep, runner-up in its PAC-7 Conference ranks, will be among the state’s 1A class entries.
Lake Norman, second-place finisher in its I-Meck Conference, is guaranteed to be among the 4A class participants.
Both are anticipating being informed of seeding and pairing for first-round play.
The NCHSAA baseball postseason field will once again be divided into both a West and East region. Each group will be comprised of 16 teams, forming a 32-team field for all classes. The number of teams qualifying for the playoffs has been trimmed from those earning such a distinction as in the past due to COVID-19. Expectations are that baseball will return to its more traditional calendar and the number of playoff teams will again be enlarged beginning with the 2021-22 school sports year.
As it now stands, first-round play will be held on the home of the higher-seeded team beginning as late as Tuesday. Those survivors will then have a quick turnaround before engaging in scheduled second-play round slated to be held on Thursday. Teams keeping their seasons alive will then appear in third-round play equivalent to the regional semifinals on the following Saturday.
Once the weekend draws to a close, teams left standing will then move on into the fourth round equal to the regional finals seeking berths into later this month’s state finals. The NCHSAA has scheduled those finals to be held the weekend of June 25-26.
Mooresville has a direct vested interest in this year’s high school baseball playoffs. With the championships unable to be held last spring due to COVID-19, Mooresville High School enters the postseason as the reigning 4A class NCHSAA champion. The crowning of this year’s title will officially serve to bring the Blue Devils’ two-year-long defense to a close.