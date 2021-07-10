Pair helps pitches program upon return to playing field

Garrett also addressed the crowd and provided a few introductory words for each guest prior to them making their respective pitches.

Meadows and Owens are each longtime contributors to the Post 66 baseball organization.

A former player of the program as a player back in the early 1950’s, Meadows followed a professional playing career in the sport by returning to help rejuvenate the program back in the early 1970’s. Once climbing onboard as the Moors’ head coach, he remained in that position for a span of some 35 years.

He coached multiple generations of Post 66 players during a career that saw him appear in the most-ever games as a manager and post the highest number of all-time wins in such a capacity as well. He steered several of the Moors teams to divisional, area and regional success while taking teams as far as the North Carolina American Legion State Championship competition.

As a coach and contributor, Meadows was inducted into the N.C. American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 1994.