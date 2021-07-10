Pair helps pitches program upon return to playing field

Two balls equaled one strike.
The two remaining living members of Mooresville’s Gresham-Baker American Legion Post 66 to be enshrined in the North Carolina American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame each did their part in unison to help acknowledge the program’s return to its homefield roots following an extended idle period.
The duo of fellow N.C. AL HOF teammates, Donald “Whitey’ Meadows and Frank Owens were each pivotal parties participating to mark the resumption of play on the part of the Gresham-Baker Post 66 Moors for the first time in a three-year span.
Doing so at the same time, the pair was involved in tossing out the ceremonial first pitches prior to what amounted to the regular-season home debut of this year’s Moors entry. Post 66 made the first of its four scheduled at-home appearances when playing host to fellow Southern Division of Area III entry and rival Rowan County in play held on the Mooresville High School baseball field.
“American Legion baseball in Mooresville goes back a very long time,’’ said Vic Garret, first-year director of baseball operations and manager of the Moors whose own personal ties also are connected to the program due to the fact that his son is a former Post 66 player. “Frank and Whitey are among the ones who can be credited for that. We felt like it was only fitting for them to be directly involved in helping acknowledge our return.”
Garrett also addressed the crowd and provided a few introductory words for each guest prior to them making their respective pitches.
Meadows and Owens are each longtime contributors to the Post 66 baseball organization.
A former player of the program as a player back in the early 1950’s, Meadows followed a professional playing career in the sport by returning to help rejuvenate the program back in the early 1970’s. Once climbing onboard as the Moors’ head coach, he remained in that position for a span of some 35 years.
He coached multiple generations of Post 66 players during a career that saw him appear in the most-ever games as a manager and post the highest number of all-time wins in such a capacity as well. He steered several of the Moors teams to divisional, area and regional success while taking teams as far as the North Carolina American Legion State Championship competition.
As a coach and contributor, Meadows was inducted into the N.C. American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 1994.
As for Owens, he conducted the bulk of his duties off the field. Owens filled the role of Post 66 baseball athletic director, handling all the behind-the-scenes paperwork as well as seeing to it personally that all game-related fees were also paid in full and on time. He represented the Moors at many of the off-season meetings used to finalize plans for all season preparations.