Pair of drivers put matching condition on racing’s fast track

Caution is always a concern in the sport of auto racing.
In the case of one aspiring young promising racer in particular, it’s also a constant co-pilot companion.
Literally traveling in the same tracks as that of a parent, Mooresville’s Oliver Paludo is already demonstrating some of the same type of talent that has already been displayed by his famous father.
Miguel Paludo is perhaps best-known as a five-time champion in the Porsche GT Cup Basil competition, where he captured consecutive titles in 2008 and ‘09. He also counts a number of previous driving experiences with a number of area-based organizations in multiple NASCAR divisions his racing resume.
The elder Paludo has counted, among his stops, tenures with Mooresville’s Hattori Racing Enterprises along with at-the-time Mooresville’s Germain Racing and Turner Scott Motorsports among his various ports of call. He toured with all as a member of the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series.
He completed his time at NASCAR before returning to success in Brazil.
In addition to passing down his knack for driving, Miguel Paludo is also sharing another distinction with his 9-year-old son, Ollie.
Both are co-existing and continuing with their respective racing careers – one already deemed a success and the other showing similar such signs – while also being confronted with the effects of diabetes.
While the father was first diagnosed with type I diabetes at the age of 21 and has since become an advocate of its awareness and care both on the track as well as off, the concern hit much closer to home in regards to his son.
Ollie Paludo was determined to also suffer from the autoimmune disease that requires constant and diligent monitoring of glucose levels when he was only 8 months old. In response to that revelation, the father ran a special paint scheme on his race car that featured a blue circle – the internationally-recognized symbol for diabetes – along with a photo image of the two family members on his Truck Series entry.
It was just the start of the awareness campaign.
Both have refused to allow the condition to close their career paths.
While the elder Paludo remains active in the racing world, the youngster is giving his the gas as well.
Ollie Paludo has been working with his coach to competitively race go-karts, tracing the family’s roots in that area to his father as well, and can be seen regularly at the GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville while improving his bloodline-given talent.
In attempts to offset the effects of their condition, both of the Paludos make use of a Dexcom G6 glucose monitor. The GCM is an innovative health technology that is worn on the body to send real-time glucose data directly to a smartphone. It comes complete with alarms and alerts to warn of dangerously high or low glucose levels.
The remote monitoring capabilities of the GCM allows the team’s most ardent fan and closest follower, wife/mother Patricia, the opportunity to monitor both her husband’s and son’s levels through a mobile app when they are in the driver’s seat.
The twosome could also well be picked as the area’s poster pair in efforts to enhance the recognition of November as National Diabetes Awareness Month.
