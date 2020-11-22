Pair of drivers put matching condition on racing’s fast track

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the father was first diagnosed with type I diabetes at the age of 21 and has since become an advocate of its awareness and care both on the track as well as off, the concern hit much closer to home in regards to his son.

Ollie Paludo was determined to also suffer from the autoimmune disease that requires constant and diligent monitoring of glucose levels when he was only 8 months old. In response to that revelation, the father ran a special paint scheme on his race car that featured a blue circle – the internationally-recognized symbol for diabetes – along with a photo image of the two family members on his Truck Series entry.

It was just the start of the awareness campaign.

Both have refused to allow the condition to close their career paths.

While the elder Paludo remains active in the racing world, the youngster is giving his the gas as well.

Ollie Paludo has been working with his coach to competitively race go-karts, tracing the family’s roots in that area to his father as well, and can be seen regularly at the GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville while improving his bloodline-given talent.