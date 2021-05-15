Pair of positives put Pine Lake Prep in girls golf spotlight

Twice the treat two times.

Pine Lake Prep girls golf team closed out its campaign with the crafting of a pair of matching impressive fairway efforts.

The Pride, champions of their PAC-7 Conference and recent runners-up for team honors in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A Central Regional, climaxed their season’s schedule with a pair of top-two placements. The wins were posted in the NCHSAA 1A/2A Girls Golf State Championship competition.

Pine Lake wound up housing the overall individual second-place finisher, sophomore team member Caroline Johnson. She complemented her solo showing with enough support to enable the Pride to also fashion a silver medal-winning performance in the final team stroke standings as well.

Combined, the accolades allowed Pine Lake to account for both the highest individual and team finishes managed by any other of the local based entries helping fill the fairway fields for play in all of the NCHSAA girls golf finals.

Play in the combo-class 1A/2A attraction was held on the Pinehurst course to draw the spring season play to a close.

