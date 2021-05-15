Pair of positives put Pine Lake Prep in girls golf spotlight

Twice the treat two times.
Pine Lake Prep girls golf team closed out its campaign with the crafting of a pair of matching impressive fairway efforts.
The Pride, champions of their PAC-7 Conference and recent runners-up for team honors in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s combination-class 1A/2A Central Regional, climaxed their season’s schedule with a pair of top-two placements. The wins were posted in the NCHSAA 1A/2A Girls Golf State Championship competition.
Pine Lake wound up housing the overall individual second-place finisher, sophomore team member Caroline Johnson. She complemented her solo showing with enough support to enable the Pride to also fashion a silver medal-winning performance in the final team stroke standings as well.
Combined, the accolades allowed Pine Lake to account for both the highest individual and team finishes managed by any other of the local based entries helping fill the fairway fields for play in all of the NCHSAA girls golf finals.
Play in the combo-class 1A/2A attraction was held on the Pinehurst course to draw the spring season play to a close.
For Pine Lake Prep’s Johnson, she was able to tour the site in a total of 76 strokes for a four-over par score that was second-best among all the players forming the full field. The effort, the next-best of only five players overall able to better the score of 80 on the site, proved more rewarding than the receiving of the individual runner-up recognition. At the conclusion of the round and during the post-play awards ceremony, Johnson was also named as a recipient of one of the affair’ two Sportsmanship Awards presented to selected players from the field.
For Pine Lake as a team, it was also able to take into consideration the score of 91 logged in by Caroline Thomas as well as the 100 notched by Alexa Mora to help push the entry to the second-place team finish. A total of six teams advanced enough players into the finals to allow them to all register a team score.
The Pine Lake Prep party was not the immediate area’s only participants to help fill the fairway for play in the girls golf title affairs.
Mooresville High School team member Cailynn Winford, also a sophomore, accounted for not only her Blue Devils program but also all other fellow I-Meck Conference teams as well as the only player to merit state finals participation.
Winford, the I-Meck’s Player of the Year, crafted a score of 89 in play within the NCHSAA 4A class girls state finals held on the Pinehurst No. 2 course to officially fashion a two-way share of 39th place in the field.
It did so to also bring eras to a close for both area programs as well.
With the beginning of the 2021-22 year that is expected to conduct sports during the course of their more traditional time, Pine Lake Prep will embark on a first-time ever path of play in the state’s 2A class ranks, while Mooresville will begin play as a member of a new as-yet-unnamed conference as well.