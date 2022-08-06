Panthers sign former Wildcat

The Carolina Panthers added some depth in the secondary this past week, bringing in another player with local ties.

The Panthers signed rookie free agent cornerback Devin Jones, who starred at Lake Norman High School.

Jones played in 44 games at UNC Pembroke, recording five interceptions, 23 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He also had 2,121 kickoff return yards and four kick return touchdowns, and finished with 2,742 all-purpose yards.

The Panthers waived rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment to make room for him on the roster.

I-SS to increase security measures at athletic events

In an effort to continue to provide a safer experience on its campuses, Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Wednesday that beginning this month all attendees will be scanned with handheld metal detectors at the gate of I-SS athletic events.

The added security presence starts with all of the I-SS high school football and basketball games this year.

The new procedures will be tested during Aug. 12 football scrimmages at Statesville High School and North Iredell High School.

This additional measure will create some increased time for fans between the time they arrive at the school and are seated at the venue. Due to this concern, I-SS is also enacting some processes to help eliminate excessive time at the gates.

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of I-SS’s online ticketing system. Anyone wishing to attend an athletic event at any of our high schools can purchase their tickets online at https://www.issathletics.com/page/show/6560508-tickets before arriving at the game. An easy link is located on each high school’s athletic page. In addition, fans are asked to limit the items they bring with them.