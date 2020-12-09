Park’s mountain trail appeals to all levels of cyclists

Blazing a trail.
Actually, biking it may be much more appropriate.
Catering to two-wheeled cyclist enthusiasts of all ages, genders and varying degrees of biking experience, the mountain bike trail twists and turns its way at the Mooresville Recreation Department’s Mazeppa Road Park and is actually an ideal site for the current conditions.
The activity of cycling in general lends itself to the practice of social distancing. When tossing in the challenge of the open-to-the-public trail, the desire to navigate through the various turns and scenes provided by the Mazeppa Park location helps add to the individualized off-road experience.
In place since the early phase of 2019, the trail was constructed following some of the same traits of other such paths known across the region. It made the use of a grant from the Recreational Trails Program from North Carolina State Cultural Resources.
In a relatively short amount of time of existence, the route has emerged into being ranked as the 56th best among the recognized 534 mountain bike trails in North Carolina.
It has the characteristics in place to back its billing.
The main trail covers right at five miles total and takes its travelers through open area as well as heavily wooden paths. It was initially intended to consist of one big loop but drainage issues along its originally-designed course as well as a dilapidated bridge forced a re-routing to be put into play.
Bikers can first access the primary rail at the kiosk located in the park’s southeast corner of the main parking lot. It initially treats the riders to a twisting trail in wide open areas before taking them into woods. The trail then worms its way in and around a terrain littered with trees that allow only a single biker to travel through the narrow trial at a time.
A shorter segment of the trail is also in place that connects the parking area and also crosses the road to a somewhat more rocky area situated between the site’s many soccer and baseball fields leading to a paved greenbelt/walking path.
The course is appealing to practically every level of biker.
The trail is often covered by single riders as well as those covering the course as a group. It attracts the serious biker seeking a challenge as well as the less-experienced cyclist merely enjoying the contrasting scenery.
The location has been appealing enough to attract some organizations desiring to conduct competitions at the site.
This year, the trail has also added to its usage. The Mooresville High School cross country program is also making the site its official home when hosting meets.
The location remains available at all times unless weather conditions prevent it from being accessible.
