Park’s mountain trail appeals to all levels of cyclists

Blazing a trail.

Actually, biking it may be much more appropriate.

Catering to two-wheeled cyclist enthusiasts of all ages, genders and varying degrees of biking experience, the mountain bike trail twists and turns its way at the Mooresville Recreation Department’s Mazeppa Road Park and is actually an ideal site for the current conditions.

The activity of cycling in general lends itself to the practice of social distancing. When tossing in the challenge of the open-to-the-public trail, the desire to navigate through the various turns and scenes provided by the Mazeppa Park location helps add to the individualized off-road experience.

In place since the early phase of 2019, the trail was constructed following some of the same traits of other such paths known across the region. It made the use of a grant from the Recreational Trails Program from North Carolina State Cultural Resources.

In a relatively short amount of time of existence, the route has emerged into being ranked as the 56th best among the recognized 534 mountain bike trails in North Carolina.

It has the characteristics in place to back its billing.

