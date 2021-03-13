Parting shots prepare Pine Lake for potential postseason play

What a way to go.
Pine Lake Prep’s boys soccer team put the finishing touches on the at-home and regular-season segment of its schedule in style.
The Pride received at least one goal from as many as seven different sources, matched the second-most number of scratches secured during the course of a single appearance and shared goalkeeping duties for a shutout in an 8-0 silencing of PAC-7 Conference member Mountain Island Charter that may prove to have even larger implications as the next phase of the season progresses.
Courtesy of capturing the dominating decision, Pine Lake secured outright ownership of the league’s second-place position in the PAC-7 standings that practically assures its presence in the state’s 1A classification field when brackets for fast-arriving postseason play are finalized by the N.C. High School Athletic Association by the close of the weekend.
The Pride improved to the 9-2-1 barrier to show for both the season overall and in its critical circuit ranks, standards that walked arm-in-arm throughout the course of regulation play after the number of allotted matches was reduced by the NCHSAA idue to COVID-19.
Based on previous results, it is anticipated by the PAC-7 will receive at least two berths for the start of the state playoffs that are on track to get underway early next week.
For Pine Lake, it made sure to make itself a serious second-season consideration.
Coupling the effort against Mountain Island’s Raptors with the conducting of special senior night festivities, it seemed only somehow fitting that some of the saluted team members played pivotal roles in the proceedings.
Senior Jayden Deku landed a pair of goals, while a cast of current classmates comprised of Anthony Dotson, Cole Hoover, Spencer Kehe and Calvin Brownewell all chimed in with a single scratch apiece.
Also, the duo of non-seniors Adar Avsian and Griffin Nixdorf each also added a lone tally to the total.
In helping make the scores possible, Nixdorf dished out a hat trick total of three assists, while Deku and Hoover joined ranks with cohorts Declan Finnin and Colby Plattner with one assist apiece.
Late in regulation play, the spotlight in particular gleamed on Pride player Dotson. Pine Lake’s starter goalkeeper, Dotson made the move to a position player and was able to join the goal scoring parade as well.
Dotson partnered with fellow keeper Aedan Lambert to combine for the shutout. Spicing that phase of play, the starting gatekeeper denied one penalty kick as part of his performance.
The shutout was the eighth of the season on the part of Pine Lake and allowed the Pride to complete the regular-season phase of play riding on the momentum of a season second-best streak of four straight wins. Taking such a roll into what is expected to be at least a first-round playoff appearance, Pine Lake has racked up a 31-1 edge in goals-scored against those allowed during the spree to account for one of its most impressive such stretches of the season overall.
When the NCHSAA releases all soccer-related postseason fields, opening round play is set to take place on the home fields of higher-seeded entries on Tuesday. The fast-paced schedule of second-season play finds each of the first three rounds on track to be held within the course of a mere five-night span.