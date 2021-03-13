Parting shots prepare Pine Lake for potential postseason play

For Pine Lake, it made sure to make itself a serious second-season consideration.

Coupling the effort against Mountain Island’s Raptors with the conducting of special senior night festivities, it seemed only somehow fitting that some of the saluted team members played pivotal roles in the proceedings.

Senior Jayden Deku landed a pair of goals, while a cast of current classmates comprised of Anthony Dotson, Cole Hoover, Spencer Kehe and Calvin Brownewell all chimed in with a single scratch apiece.

Also, the duo of non-seniors Adar Avsian and Griffin Nixdorf each also added a lone tally to the total.

In helping make the scores possible, Nixdorf dished out a hat trick total of three assists, while Deku and Hoover joined ranks with cohorts Declan Finnin and Colby Plattner with one assist apiece.

Late in regulation play, the spotlight in particular gleamed on Pride player Dotson. Pine Lake’s starter goalkeeper, Dotson made the move to a position player and was able to join the goal scoring parade as well.

Dotson partnered with fellow keeper Aedan Lambert to combine for the shutout. Spicing that phase of play, the starting gatekeeper denied one penalty kick as part of his performance.