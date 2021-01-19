Past performances provide path for future for LNHS athletes

Based largely on past performances, the future is now for a pair of area-based basketball byproducts.
The twosome of Seth Aeschliman and Clay Hodges, current classmates and teammates on the Lake Norman High School boys basketball roster, have both recently revealed their decisions that pave the way for each of them to continue playing the game at the next level.
Each Wildcats athlete has agreed to college scholarship offers taking them to higher courts.
Aeschliman has signed with Tennessee-based Rhodes University.
Hodges has committed his services to in-state Mars Hill University.
Each will bring different talents to their collegiate programs.
A 6-foot-5 wing position player in high school, Aeschliman headed into his senior season after leading Lake Norman in scoring – averaging 12 points per appearance – and rebounds – good for eight boards per outing – during his junior season. A current season already interrupted by COVID-19, the post presence continues to top the team’s charts in each category so far this season as well.
He is now on board to join the NCAA Division-III Rhodes University based out of Memphis, Tenn., an academic institution completing as a member of the Southern Atlantic Conference.
Hodges is a 5-foot-10 point guard rated among the top 100 players at his position across the state. He is headed for NCAA D-II Mars Hill, located in its town namesake, after earning all-conference honors as a junior while leading the Wildcats in steals – three per contest – assists – handing out six per appearance – and defensive charges drawn – 1.5 per game – as a junior. Hodges also averaged eight points per game and was held accountable for five boards per contest.
Both players are current senior second-season starters this season for a Lake Norman team that learned late last week the majority of the programs residing in its I-Meck Conference will be prevented from playing any games until at least Feb. 15. It remains uncertain as to when the Wildcats will be able to return to the court on a regular basis.