Patient PLP Pride awaits word of pending postseason presence

The next game to take place will be the waiting one.

Pine Lake Prep boys basketball team will now be biding its time before being informed of its next on-court appearance that is all but practically assured of taking place.

The Pride saw to that matter personally.

Pine Lake posted a sixth and final sweep of a home-and-home season series against a PAC-Conference foe to guarantee itself no worse than a two-way share of the circuit’s regular-season championship crown.

The Pride turned on the faucet serving to pour out the points in particularly over the course of second-half play with a 70-46 triumph over Carolina International School two nights before also making the trip to take on the Comets and running off with a 63-44 victory to show for its presence.

As a result, the Pride polished off a near-as-perfect performance in the PAC-7 ranks as possible without actually doing so to fashion a 13-1 record accounting for both their overall and in-circuit standards that continue to walk side-by-side during a regular-schedule shortened to a maximum of 14 games due to COVID-19.