Paving presently in place, new path for postseason play proposed

With paving soon to be complete, the road to statewide postseason play for all potential high school programs, including those representing the area, will soon be filled with even more possible potholes than in the past.

Effective with the start of later this calendar year’s 2021-22 prep sports year across North Carolina, the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association will be putting more detailed data into play during the course of the determining playoff process.

According to a most recent release, the NCHSAA will be employing a Ratings Percentage Index to assist in the seeding status of teams for postseason purposes.

The organization will use a RPI formula for all team bracketed playoffs that will consist of 30 percent of a team’s winning percentage, 40 percent of that team’s opponent’s winning percentage and 30 percent of the winning percentage of the opponents of a team’s opponents.

In all calculations of opponent winning percentages, games involving the team whose RPI is being calculated are ignored.