Paving presently in place, new postseason path proposed

With paving soon to be complete, the road to statewide postseason play for all potential high school programs, including those representing the area, will soon be filled with even more possible potholes than in the past.
Effective with the start of later this calendar year’s 2021-22 prep sports year across North Carolina, the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association will be putting more detailed data into play during the course of the determining playoff process.
According to a news release, the NCHSAA will be employing a Ratings Percentage Index to assist in the seeding status of teams for postseason purposes.
The organization will use a RPI formula for all team bracketed playoffs that will consist of 30 percent of a team’s winning percentage, 40 percent of that team’s opponent’s winning percentage and 30 percent of the winning percentage of the opponents of a team’s opponents.
In all calculations of opponent winning percentages, games involving the team whose RPI is being calculated are ignored.
Conference competition will continue to carry the most clout. Conference champions will still be seeded prior to any other qualifying teams. All other teams will be seeded after the conference champions by RPI regardless of where they finish within the respective circuit standings.
Leagues with five or fewer members participating in a particular sport will be allotted one automatic playoff berth, while those circuits with six or more members will receive two guaranteed invites. In split conferences consisting of members representing different classifications, the highest finishing entry in each respective class will be recognized as the conference champion and receive rewards accordingly.
While the presence of COVID-19 drastically changed the 2020-21 sports schedule and also reduced the number of allowed regular-season games as well as the number of teams qualifying for postseason play in bracketed sports as well, plans are currently calling for a return to a more traditional prep schedule for the 2021-22 sports year.
As a result, more appearances will be allowed by all sports and the number of teams filling playoff brackets will also increase barring any additional limitations that may be caused by COVID-19