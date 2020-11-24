PBR puts memorable touch on history-making season

Additionally, $25,000 was donated to Operation Homefront by Wrangler on behalf of the victorious Team Bad Boy Mowers and $25,000 from Bad Boy Mowers to Operation Homefront.

PBR constructed a bull riding arena on the 872-foot long launch deck on top of the famed aircraft carrier known as “The Blue Ghost,” bringing in 300 tons of dirt and steel and more than 15 miles of copper and fiber optic cables to support the event and television broadcast.

“PBR may have done incredible things in leading sports back to competition during a very challenging year, but none of it is possible without the sacrifice and service of our military,” said PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason. “It’s appropriate to end the 2020 season on a note of awe and gratitude – on top of an aircraft carrier symbolizing the sacrifices of freedom while supporting military charities. I want to thank our partners who made this unforgettable event possible, our fans for sticking with us all year long, our cowboys and stock contractors for putting on a great show, and most of all, the heroic men and women selflessly serving our country so we can do what we love.”

What took place inside the makeshift arena paled in comparison to the reason for staging the end-of-season event in the first place.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)