Penske driver's virtual visit brightens day for military personnel

“Memorial Day is a very special day for a lot of reasons,’’ said Logano. “It’s always a good time to remember what the military has done for us in the past, obviously, but what is going on right now. It’s so easy for us to live in our own little world and worry about our own little problems. It’s refreshing to take a step back and understand what these men and women are doing… They don’t even know me and they’re willing to put their lives on the line for me.”

Following the military demonstrations, Logano shared some of the tools of the trade that he uses to keep himself sharp and safe in his racing career, including his iRacing simulator, fire suit, HANS device and race helmet.

At the conclusion of the visit, Logano asked and fielded questions from the units, which ranged from radio communications technology to shared connections in his hometown in Connecticut and Bristol, Tenn.

“I just want to thank everyone that is on this call that has served in our military or is serving in the military… I wish I could shake everybody’s hand right now,” Logano said. “It’s one of those things that I just cannot fathom in my mind what it would be like in some of these combat moments.”

Logano’s virtual visit was the fifth and final Mission 600 engagement of the 2021 campaign.

Mission 600 kicked off at Arlington National Cemetery, where 2020 Coca-Cola 600 winner and fellow Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski went to pay his respects last month.