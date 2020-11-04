Penske pair possesses power for Cup Series bargaining rights

Two for the price of one.
One local professional top-tier stock car racing organization is able to offer just such an end-of-the-shopping-season bargain heading into the final purchasing phase of the schedule.
Mooresville’s Team Penske is sharing some secrets while also keeping some pivotal details private after earning the right to house what amounts to half of the four-entry field still in serious contention for this year’s coveted premier NASCAR Cup Series championship crown.
Team Penske, which houses both its successful NASCAR and IndyCar Series bodies under the same sprawling roof, will suit up the cast consisting of drivers Joey Logano and teammate Brad Keselowski when taking aim at bringing yet another of the first of the afore-mentioned series title trophies home.
The duo of Logano and Keselowski, two of the four drivers meriting the distinction of keeping their collective championship hopes alive, each also has one previous Cup Series circuit title to show for their careers while also steering Team Penske entries into competition.
Logano, pilot of the organization’s No. 22 Ford, captured what remains his only Cup crown to climax the 2018 campaign, while Keselowski, sitting at the steering wheel of the team’s No. 2 Ford, housed his one and only series title upon the conclusion of the 2012 season.
Though reaching the same desired destination, the duo traveled down different paths to do so.
Logano made as quick a work as possible to earn his final four presence by emerging as the race winner in the first of the final three races conducted in the series Round of 8 postseason phase accounting for the equivalent of the playoff’s semifinal round.
Support Local Journalism
Under the second-season format used to crown a champion, a win by any contender automatically advances the victor into the following round. Logano sped his way to a win in the race held at the Kansas Speedway to lock up another appearance in the finals. Still, he was able to boost his presence and maintain some momentum courtesy of a third-place finish in the race.
As for Keselowski, he had to sweat out the matter through a points-based scoring system in place over the course of the final postseason phase. As it turned out, his fourth-place finish in the Xfinity 500 held at the Martinsville Speedway was the third-best such showing crafted by any other fellow finalist. As a result, it was solid enough to merit his receiving of a berth in the finale.
Even it, though, came with some drama attached. The former series winner was hit with a speeding penalty on pit row near the affair’s 90-lap mark that forced him to fight his way back through the field.
The news wasn’t near as positive on the part of the remaining two local entries also seeking to advance.
Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr. actually led the race for a total of 129 laps, but an unscheduled and unexpected detour into the pits due to loose wheel. The setback ended his attempt at reaching the finals.
Mooresville’s Kurt Busch also failed to fashion a high enough placement in the race to merit moving on as well.
The last race of the season, the appropriately-named Season Finale 500 set for the Phoenix Raceway later this week, will finalize the title picture. How each of the four finalists fare in the affair will be used to determine the championship.
Of the two area-based entries, Logano may well be sitting on the preferred inside track. He returns to the site of one of his earlier-season wins that was used to identify him as a title contender in the first place.
The running of the Finale will take place on Sunday afternoon, with respective finishes by the four in contention used to finalize this year’s championship results.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!