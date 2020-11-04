Penske pair possesses power for Cup Series bargaining rights

Though reaching the same desired destination, the duo traveled down different paths to do so.

Logano made as quick a work as possible to earn his final four presence by emerging as the race winner in the first of the final three races conducted in the series Round of 8 postseason phase accounting for the equivalent of the playoff’s semifinal round.

Under the second-season format used to crown a champion, a win by any contender automatically advances the victor into the following round. Logano sped his way to a win in the race held at the Kansas Speedway to lock up another appearance in the finals. Still, he was able to boost his presence and maintain some momentum courtesy of a third-place finish in the race.

As for Keselowski, he had to sweat out the matter through a points-based scoring system in place over the course of the final postseason phase. As it turned out, his fourth-place finish in the Xfinity 500 held at the Martinsville Speedway was the third-best such showing crafted by any other fellow finalist. As a result, it was solid enough to merit his receiving of a berth in the finale.

Even it, though, came with some drama attached. The former series winner was hit with a speeding penalty on pit row near the affair’s 90-lap mark that forced him to fight his way back through the field.